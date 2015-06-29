* Pending home sales increase 0.9 percent in May
* Contracts at highest level since April 2006
* Contracts rise in two out of four regions
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 29 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in just over nine
years in May, in a further boost to the housing market and the
broader economic outlook.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
increased 0.9 percent to 112.6, the highest level since April
2006. Contracts have now increased for five straight months.
Pending home contracts become sales after a month or two,
and last month's increase pointed to further gains in home
resales after they hit a 5-1/2-year high in May. Economists had
forecast pending home sales rising 1.2 percent last month.
"The recent trend suggests that we will see continued
strength in resales in the months ahead. However the current low
inventory levels, which are placing upward pressure on
home prices, remain a downside risk," said Derek Lindsey, an
analyst at BNP Paribas in New York.
The housing market recovery is back on track after being
slammed by bad weather at the start of the year. It is being
bolstered by a tightening labor market, which is helping to spur
some pick-up in wage growth.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the report, with
investors warily watching developments in Greece as Athens moved
closer to a defaulting on its debt. U.S. stocks fell at the
open, while the dollar was little changed against a basket of
currencies. Prices for U.S. government debt were higher.
The pending home sales report added to robust building
permits, housing starts, new home sales and home resales data in
painting a bullish picture of the housing market.
It also joined strong retail sales, consumer sentiment and
employment data in suggesting a building up of momentum in the
economy after a mild contraction in output in the first quarter.
Pending home sales increased 10.4 percent from a year ago.
Contracts increased 6.3 percent in the Northeast and rose
2.2 percent in the West. They slipped 0.8 percent in the South
and dipped 0.6 percent in the Midwest.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)