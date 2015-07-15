(Updates with Beige Book, updates markets)
* Producer prices increase 0.4 percent in June
* PPI excluding food, trade and energy up 0.3 percent
* Industrial production rises 0.3 percent, manufacturing
flat
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. producer prices
increased more than expected in June as the cost of gasoline and
a range of other goods rose, indicating the recent oil-driven
downward spiral in prices was abating.
Other data on Wednesday showed a rebound in industrial
production last month and a pick-up in factory activity in New
York state in July. The signs of stabilizing manufacturing and
firming inflation came as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
said the Fed remained on track to hike interest rates this year.
"Today's data support the Fed chair's message that the
economy can support a rate hike," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final
demand increased 0.4 percent last month after rising 0.5 percent
in May. It was the second straight month of increase in producer
prices and beat economists expectations for a 0.2 percent gain.
A 0.7 percent rise in goods prices accounted for nearly
two-thirds of the increase in the PPI last month.
Gasoline prices increased 4.3 percent after surging 17
percent in May. The volatile trade services component, which
mostly reflects profit margins at retailers and wholesalers,
rose 0.2 percent in June after increasing 0.6 percent in May.
A key measure of underlying producer price pressures that
excludes food, energy and trade services increased 0.3 percent
last month after dipping 0.1 percent in May.
In testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee, Yellen affirmed the view of a
central bank prepared to gradually raise rates after keeping its
short-term lending rate near zero for more than six years.
"If the economy evolves as we expect, economic conditions
likely would make it appropriate at some point this year to
raise the federal funds rate," Yellen said.
MANUFACTURING STABILIZING
In a second report, the Fed said industrial output rose 0.3
percent in June, the largest increase in seven months, after two
straight months of decline. While manufacturing production was
flat, that was because of a 3.7 percent decline in motor vehicle
output. Excluding automobiles, manufacturing rose 0.3 percent.
The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies on the data
and Yellen's comments. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose as
concerns about global growth spurred safe-haven buying, while
stocks on Wall Street were little changed.
A plunge in crude oil prices and a resurgent dollar have
subdued producer inflation and dampened overall domestic price
pressures. Inflation is stabilizing as oil prices steadily rise,
but the strong dollar suggests any increase will be gradual.
A report on Tuesday showed broad weakness in import prices
in June, underscoring the impact of the dollar's 11.6 percent
appreciation against the currencies of the United States' main
trading partners since June 2014.
The dollar and lower oil prices have also pressured the
manufacturing sector by hurting profits of multinational
corporations and undercutting oil drilling activity, which has
reduced investment spending in the energy sector.
That was underscored by another report from the Fed, which
described manufacturing activity as "uneven" across the country
from mid-May through June.
In its Beige Book report, the U.S. central bank said some of
its regional Fed banks continued to report decreases in oil and
natural gas drilling activity and capital spending.
There are signs, however, that the deep spending cuts in the
energy sector are diminishing as oil prices rise.
The industrial output report showed oil and gas well
drilling dropped only 3.7 percent last month after falling 8.7
percent in May, and far less than the monthly average decline of
13.7 percent over the last five months.
"The U.S. oil and gas rig count looks to have stabilized
around current levels, suggesting the drag from less energy
capital investment in the second quarter should subside in the
third quarter," said Jesse Hurwitz, an economist at Barclays in
New York.
A report from the New York Fed showed its Empire State
general business conditions index rose to 3.86 in July from
-1.98 in June, which was its lowest level since January 2013.
A reading above zero indicates expansion. The New York Fed
survey's index on future business conditions climbed to 27.04
from June's 25.84. A measure of new orders, however, contracted
for a second month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Tim
Ahmann in Washington and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Andrea Ricci and Meredith Mazzilli)