(Adds details, updates markets)
* Weekly jobless claims increase 11,000
* Four-week average of claims rises 3,500
* Planned job cuts fall 21.7 percent in March
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 31 The number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week,
but a sharp drop in layoffs in March suggested the labor market
momentum remained intact.
Labor market strength, however, has not been accompanied by
robust wage growth, making it unlikely the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates soon. The U.S. central bank is also keeping
a cautious eye on international developments.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 276,000 for the week ended March
26, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists had
forecast claims remaining unchanged at 265,000 in the latest
week.
"Claims remain at a level that is consistent with low rates
of involuntary job separation and this report, similar to other
labor market-related releases for March, points to no
significant shift in labor market trends at the end of the first
quarter," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in
New York.
Applications for unemployment benefits have now been below
300,000, a threshold associated with healthy labor market
conditions, for 56 weeks, the longest stretch since 1973. With
the labor market continuing to tighten, there is probably little
scope for significant further declines in claims.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, rose 3,500 to 263,250 last week.
In a separate report, global outplacement consultancy
Challenger, Gray & Christmas said U.S.-based employers announced
48,207 jobs cuts this month, down 21.7 percent from February.
"Job cuts have slowed since surging in the first two months
of the year," said John Challenger, chief executive officer of
Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
U.S. Treasury prices rose, while the dollar fell against a
basket of currencies. U.S. stocks were trading higher.
HEALTHY LABOR MARKET
The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate in
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday slowing global growth
and lower oil prices posed a downside risk to the domestic
economic outlook, adding that she considered it appropriate for
policymakers to "proceed cautiously in adjusting policy."
The claims data has no bearing on Friday's employment report
for March, as it falls outside the survey period. Claims were
low last month, suggesting job growth remained solid.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls probably increased by 205,000 this month after rising
by 242,000 in February. The unemployment rate is forecast
unchanged at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent.
The jobs market also got a boost from a third report from
the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago, showing factory
employment in the Midwest region jumped to a near one-year high
in March.
The ISM-Chicago's regional manufacturing index surged 6
points to a reading of 53.6 this month also as production, new
orders and order backlogs increased.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the region's
factory activity. The strong increase in the ISM-Chicago index
was the latest indication that the worst of the manufacturing
rout was probably over.
"The boost to new orders signals growth will continue in the
coming months. The bottom in manufacturing may be behind us,"
said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN Financial in New York.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy, has been hammered by a robust dollar, spending
cuts in the energy sector as lower oil prices undercut profits,
and weak global demand. Efforts by businesses to reduce an
inventory overhang have also been a drag.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and
Meredith Mazzilli)