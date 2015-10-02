(Adds Breakingviews link)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 142,000 in September
* Unemployment rate steady at 5.1 percent
* Average hourly earnings up just 2.2 percent from year
earlier
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 U.S. employers slammed the
brakes on hiring over the last two months, raising new doubts
the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates by the end of this year.
Payrolls outside of farming rose by 142,000 last month and
August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000
jobs added that month, the Labor Department said on Friday.
That marked the smallest two-month gain in employment in
over a year and could fuel fears that the China-led global
economic slowdown is sapping America's strength.
"You can't throw lipstick on this pig of a report," said
Brian Jacobsen, a portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The weak job growth took Wall Street by surprise and U.S.
stocks sold off while the dollar also weakened and yields for
government bonds fell.
Bets on interest rate futures showed investors only saw a 30
percent chance of a Fed rate hike in December, down from just
under 50 percent before the job report's release.
"(With) a weak report here, in combination with some of the
other weakness that we are seeing across the globe, the odds get
dinged for December," said Tom Porcelli, an economist at RBC
Capital Markets.
Investors saw virtually no chance the Fed would end its
near-zero interest rate policy at its only other scheduled
meeting this year, to be held later in October. Futures prices
indicated investors were betting the Fed would probably hike in
March.
U.S. factories are feeling the global chill and shed 9,000
jobs in September after losing 18,000 in August, according to
the Labor Department's survey of employers.
"We saw events in China lead to some global financial
turmoil and you're seeing that in the data here," White House
chief economist Jason Furman told Reuters.
New orders received by U.S. factories fell 1.7 percent in
August, the Commerce Department said in a separate report.
Paul Ryan, a top Republican lawmaker in the House of
Representatives, said the weak turn in the economy should be a
wake-up call for Washington to reform the national economy with
new tax laws, free trade agreements and policies to get people
off welfare.
"This recovery continues to disappoint, but we can't accept
it as the new normal," Ryan said.
The recent pace of job growth should have been enough to
push the unemployment rate lower because only around 100,000 new
jobs are needed a month to keep up with population growth.
But the jobless rate held steady at 5.1 percent. The
unemployment rate is derived from a separate survey of
households that showed 350,000 workers dropping out of the labor
force last month, as well as a lower level of employment.
The share of the population in the work force, which
includes people who have jobs or are looking for one, fell to
62.4 percent, the lowest level since 1977.
Average hourly wages fell by a cent to $25.09 during the
month and were up only 2.2 percent from the same month in 2014,
holding around the same levels seen all year and pointing to
marginal inflationary pressures.
The report did have a few bright spots that might be
welcomed by Fed chief Janet Yellen, who said last week the
economy was doing well enough to warrant higher rates this year.
The number of workers with part-time jobs but who want more
hours fell by 447,000 in September to 6.0 million.
Yellen has signaled that the elevated number of these
workers points to hidden slack in the labor market that isn't
captured by the jobless rate. A measure of joblessness that
includes these workers and is closely followed by the Fed fell
to 10 percent, its lowest level since May 2008.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected job growth of
203,000 in September.
All told, revised estimates meant 59,000 fewer jobs were
created in July and August than previously believed.
In another grim sign, the number of hours worked in the
country fell 0.2 percent, raising the specter that some broader
softness might have gripped the economy last month.
Some of the strongest headwinds on the U.S. economy come
from the commodity sector, which has slowed in part because of
weaker demand from China.
The price of oil has fallen nearly 50 percent over the last
year, and U.S. mining payrolls, which include energy sector
jobs, fell by 10,000 in September, the ninth straight month of
declines.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)