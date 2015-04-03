* Nonfarm payrolls rise 126,000, below expectations
* March job gains smallest since December 2013
* Unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5 percent
* Average hourly earnings rise 7 cents; workweek falls
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. employers added the
fewest number of jobs in more than a year in March, the latest
sign of weakness in the economy and one likely to further delay
an anticipated interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 126,000 last month, less than half
February's pace and the smallest gain since December 2013, the
Labor Department said on Friday.
The weakness was concentrated in the goods-producing sector,
which has been hurt by a strong dollar and lower crude oil
prices. Leisure and hospitality also saw a sharp slowdown in
jobs growth, suggesting harsh winter weather could have dragged
on hiring.
While the jobless rate held at a more than 6-1/2-year low of
5.5 percent, the workforce shrank. The labor force participation
rate returned to a more than 36-year low reached late last year.
"The report confirms the emerging narrative of slowing
growth momentum seen in the other economic indicators. It will
weaken the argument for a mid-year (rate) hike," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The tepid increase in payrolls ended 12 straight months of
job gains above 200,000 - the longest streak since 1994. In
addition, data for January and February were revised to show
69,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported, giving the
report an even weaker tone.
After its robust stretch, the jobs figures now appear more
in line with other signals from consumer spending to housing
starts and manufacturing that have suggested the economy grew at
a sub-1 percent annual rate in the first quarter. Economists had
forecast that payrolls would rise 245,000 last month.
Prices for U.S. government debt rallied as investors pushed
back their expectations for a Fed rate hike, while U.S. stock
index futures fell about 1 percent. The dollar dropped against a
basket of currencies.
The U.S. central bank has kept overnight interest rates near
zero since December 2008, but a number of officials have said an
increase will likely be considered at its June policy-setting
meeting. While economic growth is expected to rebound, it
appears increasingly unlikely the Fed will have sufficient signs
of strength in hand by then.
"Now the timing for the lift-off could be delayed to
September or even to December. The June date is not off the
table, however, assuming the economy and employment rebound,"
said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at California State
University Channel Islands in Camarillo.
DOLLAR AND OIL HURT
The buoyant dollar and lower oil prices have combined to
crimp the profits of some large companies, forcing a reduction
in capital spending.
Equipment maker Caterpillar Inc has warned that
lower oil prices will hurt its business in 2015, and Procter &
Gamble, the world's largest household products maker, has
cautioned that the dollar would hit its profits.
The dollar has gained about 13 percent against the
currencies of the main U.S. trading partners since last June.
Economists say the impact is equivalent to a half-point interest
rate hike.
At the same time, the sharp oil price drop has curtailed
U.S. drilling activity. Payrolls in the mining sector fell
11,000, reflecting ongoing weakness in oil and gas extraction.
Energy producers have idled half of their rigs since October.
A harsh winter and a now-settled labor dispute at normally
busy West Coast ports have also weighed on activity, as has
softer global demand. Bad weather is estimated to have lopped
off as much a seven-tenths of a percentage point from
first-quarter growth.
Construction employment fell 1,000 last month, while
manufacturing payrolls slipped by 1,000.
There was, however, some good news in the report.
Average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent. Even so, that
only lifted the year-on-year gain to 2.1 percent, in the same
tepid range that earnings growth has held to for several years.
With Wal-Mart and McDonald's recently
announcing pay increases for their hourly workers, wage growth
could gain traction in the months ahead. Other companies,
including TJX Cos Inc and health insurer Aetna,
also have announced pay hikes.
Although the labor force participation rate, or the share of
working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a
job, slipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 62.7 percent in
March, other measures on the Fed's so-called dashboard continued
to improve.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell to a more
than 6-1/2-year low of 10.9 percent from 11 percent in February.
The number of Americans unemployed for 27 weeks or longer
also declined to its lowest point since November 2008.
In a sign that cold weather could have undercut job growth,
the average work week fell to 34.5 hours, the lowest since
September, from 34.6 in February. About 182,000 people said they
could not get work because of inclement weather, slightly above
the historical average of 141,000.
"It is possible that the colder-than-normal weather slowed
hiring activity," said Lewis Alexander, chief economist at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)