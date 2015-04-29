(Adds details, market reaction)
* Economy grows at 0.2 percent rate in first quarter
* Weather, dollar, ports dispute and energy prices slam
growth
* Consumer spending sluggish, business spending weak
* Growth seen rebounding; Fed seen on hold until September
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. economic growth braked
more sharply than expected in the first quarter as harsh weather
dampened consumer spending and energy companies struggling with
low prices slashed spending, but there are signs activity is
picking up.
Gross domestic product expanded at an only 0.2 percent
annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That was
a big step down from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent pace and
marked the weakest reading in a year.
A strong dollar and a now-resolved labor dispute at normally
busy West Coast ports also slammed growth, the government said.
The weak growth, though probably temporary, reduces the chances
of a June interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
"A stalling of U.S. economic growth at the start of the year
rules out any imminent hiking of interest rates by the Fed,"
said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit in London.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy
expanding at a 1.0 percent rate.
The dollar fell to an eight-week low against a basket of
currencies after the report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note retreated from a six-week high.
The sharp growth slowdown is probably not a true reflection
of the economy's health, given the role of temporary factors
such as the weather and the ports dispute.
The first-quarter GDP snapshot was released just hours
before Fed officials conclude a two-day policy meeting.
Policymakers at the U.S. central bank are expected to
acknowledge the softer growth, but shrug it off as temporary in
a statement they will issue after their gathering.
While there are signs the economy is pulling out of the soft
patch, data on home building, manufacturing, retail sales and
business investment suggest the rebound will lack the vigor seen
last year when the economy snapped back after being blindsided
by cold weather.
At the start of this year, many economists believed the Fed
would raise interest rates from near zero in June. Now, most of
the guessing centers around September.
HIBERNATING CONSUMERS
The government did not quantify the impact of the weather,
the strong dollar, lower energy prices and the ports disruptions
on growth last quarter.
Economists, however, estimate unusually cold weather in
February chopped off as much as half a percentage point, with
the port disruptions shaving off a further 0.3 percentage point.
The weather impact was evident in weakness in consumer
spending. Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slowed to a 1.9
percent rate. That was the slowest in a year and followed a
brisk 4.4 percent pace in the fourth quarter.
The sharp moderation in consumer spending came even though
households enjoyed huge savings from a big drop in gasoline
prices. Consumers boosted their savings to $727.8 billion from
$603.4 billion in the fourth quarter.
Construction also took a hit from the weather, while lower
energy prices, which have cut into domestic oil production,
undermined business investment.
Spending on nonresidential structures, which includes oil
exploration and well drilling, tumbled at a 23.1 percent rate.
That was the fastest pace of decline in four years and marked
the first contraction since the first quarter of 2013.
The decline in nonresidential structures was driven by
mining, exploration, shafts and wells, which plunged at a 48.7
percent pace in the first quarter.
"The downward pressure on profits, the large drop in
oil-related investment and the strong dollar are holding back
the U.S. economy," said Gad Levanon a managing director at the
Conference Board in New York.
Schlumberger, the world's No. 1 oil-field services
provider, has slashed its capital spending plans for this year
by about $500 million to $2.5 billion, while competitor
Halliburton cut its by about 15 percent to $2.8 billion.
While companies have not given a time frame, economists
believe the bulk of the spending cuts were front-loaded into the
first quarter, and they expect energy-related investment cuts
will present less of a drag on growth in the April-June quarter.
The dollar, which gained 4.5 percent against the currencies
of the United States' main trade partners in the first quarter,
weighed on trade, as did the West Coast ports dispute. Trade
subtracted 1.25 percentage points from first-quarter GDP growth.
The dollar is expected to remain an economic headwind in the
quarters ahead. Economists estimate it will reduce growth by 0.6
percentage point this year.
There was a surprise increase in inventory accumulation,
which added 0.74 percentage point to GDP growth.
Inventories increased $110.3 billion from $80.0 billion in
the fourth quarter. But the jump suggests inventories will weigh
on growth in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)