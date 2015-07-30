(Adds Breakingviews link)
* Second-quarter GDP expands at 2.3 percent rate
* First-quarter revised to show 0.6 percent growth pace
* Consumer spending, housing and government lift GDP
* Jobless claims rise 12,000, but still near cycle lows
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the second quarter as solid consumer spending
offset the drag from weak business spending on equipment,
suggesting a steady momentum that could bring the Federal
Reserve closer to hiking interest rates this year.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.3 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. First-quarter
GDP, previously reported to have shrunk at a 0.2 percent pace,
was revised up to show it rising at a 0.6 percent rate.
"This was a very constructive report and given the
supportive domestic economic backdrop, we expect this positive
momentum in activity to be sustained in the coming months,
providing the Fed with the necessary justification to raise
rates this year - perhaps as early as September," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The revision to first-quarter growth reflected steps taken
by the government to refine the seasonal adjustment for some
components of GDP, which economists said left residual
seasonality in the data, as well as new source data.
The report also showed a pick-up in inflation during the
quarter, which economists say keeps the Fed on track for its
first interest rate hike since 2006. The U.S. central bank on
Wednesday described the economy as expanding "moderately" while
upgrading its view of the labor market and saying housing had
shown "additional" improvement.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed
first-time applications for unemployment benefits increased
12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 267,000. However,
claims remained near their cycle lows.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, while prices
for U.S. Treasury debt were mixed. Stocks on Wall Street were
trading lower.
The economy grew 1.5 percent in the first half compared to
1.9 percent during the same period in 2014. Though
second-quarter GDP growth was a bit below economists'
expectations for a 2.6 percent rate, the growth composition
pointed to firming domestic fundamentals.
A measure of private domestic demand, which excludes trade,
inventories and government expenditures, increased at a solid
2.5 percent rate after rising at a 2.0 percent pace at the start
of the year.
Growth in the second quarter was boosted by consumer
spending as households used some of the windfall from cheaper
gasoline in late 2014 and early this year to go shopping. The
strengthening labor market also encouraged consumers to loosen
their purse strings.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, grew at a 2.9 percent rate from a 1.8
percent pace in the first quarter. The saving rate fell to 4.8
percent from 5.2 percent.
ENERGY DRAG PERSISTS
The economy also got a lift from housing, exports, and state
and local government spending. However, the energy sector
continued to weigh on growth as it struggles with the lingering
effects of deep spending cuts by oil-field companies like
Schlumberger and Halliburton in the aftermath of
a more than 60 percent plunge in crude oil prices last year.
Business investment on equipment fell at a 4.1 percent rate.
Spending on mining exploration, wells and shafts plunged at
a 68.2 percent rate, the largest decline since the second
quarter of 1986. This category dropped at a 44.5 percent pace
in the first quarter. But there are signs that the energy
spending rout might be nearing an end.
Data last Friday showed U.S. energy firms added 21 oil rigs
last week, marking the third increase over the past 33 weeks.
Schlumberger said last week it believed the North American rig
count may be bottoming and that a slow rise in both land
drilling and completion activity could occur in the second half
of the year.
Exports rebounded in the second quarter, despite a strong
dollar, while imports rose moderately. That left a smaller trade
deficit that added 0.13 percentage point to GDP growth.
While businesses accumulated $110.0 billion worth of
merchandise, down from $112.8 billion in the first quarter,
inventories are still high and could hurt growth in the third
quarter.
The sturdy pace of consumer spending and a rise in oil
prices pushed up inflation in the second quarter.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose
at a 2.2 percent rate, the fastest since early 2012, after
falling at a 1.9 percent rate in the first quarter. Excluding
food and energy, prices increased at a 1.8 percent pace.
"The stronger recent core PCE number probably makes this
report a little bit hawkish for Fed considerations," said
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)