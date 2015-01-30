(Adds details, background, updates markets)
* Fourth-quarter growth slows to 2.6 percent pace
* Consumer spending surges; fastest growth rate since 2006
* Business investment weakens; trade deficit widens
* Consumer confidence in January highest since 2004
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. economic growth slowed
sharply in the fourth quarter as weak business spending and a
wider trade deficit offset the fastest pace of consumer spending
since 2006.
The slowdown followed two back-to-back quarters of bullish
growth and is likely to be short-lived given the enormous
tailwind from lower gasoline prices. Other data on Friday showed
consumer sentiment jumped to an 11-year high in January.
"We look for strong domestic consumption to continue
supporting growth momentum in the coming quarters even as
investment suffers due to falling oil prices," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an economist at TD Securities in New York.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6 percent annual pace
after the third quarter's 5 percent rate, the Commerce
Department said in its first snapshot of fourth-quarter GDP.
A gauge of underlying demand, which excludes trade,
inventories and government, increased at a 3.9 percent pace.
That compared to the third quarter's 4.1 percent rate. Analysts
said the data indicated domestic fundamentals were strong enough
to cushion the blow on growth from weakening overseas economies.
"The strength of domestic demand will more than offset the
headwinds from abroad, including a slower pace of export growth
as a result of the strengthening U.S. dollar," said Sam Bullard,
a senior economist at Wells Fargo.
"Sharply lower oil prices do present downside risk to
business investment, but accruing benefits to the consumer in
the form of lower gasoline prices should increasingly offset the
near-term drag."
First-quarter growth estimates are currently converging
around a 2.5 percent pace, with an acceleration anticipated for
the rest of 2015. Economists had expected GDP to expand at a 3
percent rate in the fourth quarter.
U.S. stocks fell, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose,
with the yield on the 30-year bond hitting a record low. The
dollar was unchanged against a basket of currencies.
For all of 2014, the economy grew 2.4 percent compared to
2.2 percent in 2013. The report came two days after the Federal
Reserve said the economy was growing at a "solid pace," an
upgraded assessment that keeps it on track to start raising
interest rates this year.
The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term interest rate
near zero since December 2008.
ROBUST CONSUMER SPENDING
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, advanced at a 4.3 percent pace in the
fourth quarter - the fastest since the first quarter of 2006 and
an acceleration from the third quarter's 3.2 percent pace.
Lower gasoline prices - they are down 43 percent since June,
according to government data - and a strengthening labor market
are fueling a surge in optimism among households. The University
of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose to 98.1 this month, the
best reading since January 2004, from 93.6 in December.
"The level of consumer sentiment supports our view that
consumer spending will kick the year off on a robust foot after
the drop in energy prices left consumers' wallets full," said
Bricklin Dwyer, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed wages
rising steadily in the fourth quarter, but still below levels
that would bring inflation closer to the Fed's 2 percent target.
Inflation pressures were muted in the fourth quarter, with
the personal consumption expenditures price index falling at a
0.5 percent rate, the weakest reading since the first quarter of
2009. Excluding food and energy, prices rose at a 1.1 percent
pace, the slowest since the second quarter of 2013.
"With inflation likely remaining sluggish in 2015, a patient
Fed will likely wait until September to begin a slow and steady
tightening cycle," said Michelle Meyer, a senior economist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
The strong pace of consumer spending in the fourth quarter,
however, was overshadowed by a drop in capital expenditure.
Business spending on equipment fell at a 1.9 percent rate. It
was the largest contraction since the second quarter of 2009.
Business spending on equipment had advanced at an 11 percent
rate in the third quarter. The fourth-quarter weakness could
reflect cuts or delays to investment projects in the oil
industry. But it could also be payback after two back-to-back
quarters of robust gains.
A fourth report showing factory activity in the Midwest
increased in January, after two straight months of declines,
suggests that a rebound in business spending is in the cards.
A wider trade deficit, as slower global growth curbed
exports and solid domestic demand sucked in imports, subtracted
1.02 percentage point from GDP growth in the fourth quarter.
Trade had added 0.78 percentage point to third-quarter growth.
Restocking by businesses contributed 0.82 percentage point
to fourth-quarter GDP. Government spending was a drag as a
defense-driven investment burst faded, while residential
construction made a mild contribution to GDP growth.
