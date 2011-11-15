* Retail sales rise 0.5 pct, gains broad-based
* Rise in sales excluding autos largest in seven months
* Wholesale prices fall 0.3 pct, first drop in four months
(Adds comment from White House adviser, market close)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. economy showed
signs it maintained speed into the fourth quarter as retail
sales increased in October and a gauge of manufacturing in New
York state rose this month for the first time since May.
Other data on Tuesday showed muted price pressures at the
wholesale level. That should provide the Federal Reserve scope
to give more aid to the economy in the face of an increased
threat to the recovery from Europe's debt crisis.
"The economy seems to be in solid shape," said Alex Hoder,
an economist at FTN Financial in New York. "Growth is not
strong, but it is not too bad either, and much better than the
fourth-quarter recession many were expecting just a few months
ago."
Retail sales increased 0.5 percent in October, the Commerce
Department said, after they rose 1.1 percent the prior month.
The fifth straight monthly gain beat economists' expectations
for a 0.3 percent increase.
The stronger tone of the economy was further enhanced by a
report from the New York Federal Reserve Bank showing factory
activity in New York state grew in November for the first time
since May as shipments improved even though new orders fell.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions,
though it accounts for only a small slice of the overall
manufacturing sector, which has been a key pillar of the
recovery.
The data supported recent reports suggesting the economy
was gaining traction after stumbling in the first half of the
year. Economists at JPMorgan said growth in the current quarter
was tracking close to a 3 percent annual pace after expanding
at a 2.5 percent rate in the third quarter.
A third report showed the Producer Price Index, a measure
of prices received by U.S. farms, factories and refineries,
fell 0.3 percent on weak gasoline and motor vehicle prices. It
was the first drop in four months. Excluding volatile food and
energy, core wholesale prices were flat.
FED SEEN EASING
Stocks on Wall Street closed higher, but investors remained
worried about Europe's debt crisis. U.S. Treasury debt prices
were slightly lower, while the dollar firmed broadly.
Despite a strengthening economy in the last few months, the
recovery is not yet out of the woods, with analysts warning
that Europe is almost certainly facing recession.
"If you were going to make a list of downside risks to the
economy, the sovereign debt issues in Europe, the banking
issues in Europe, are at the top of everybody's list of
identifiable threats," White House Council of Economic Advisers
Chairman Alan Krueger said at an event sponsored by the Wall
Street Journal. [ID:nN1E7AE0CQ]
With the outlook for Europe darkening, economists believe
the Fed will want to move to safeguard the U.S. recovery,
although officials at the central bank continue to differ over
the threshold for further action. [ID:nN1E7AE0KR]
October's rise in retail sales suggested consumer spending
would support growth in the fourth quarter, though economists
worry that much of the spending is being funded from savings.
"Consumer spending is holding up better than many people
had anticipated, given a 9 percent unemployment rate and modest
wage gains," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester Pennsylvania. "This pace of consumer
spending is only sustainable if the labor market continues to
heal."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) Chief Executive Mike Duke said
the retail giant's U.S. customers were still worried about jobs
and only one in 10 mothers taking part in its surveys view the
economy as "good." With food prices rising more quickly than
most wages, some shoppers were concerned about holiday meals,
the company said. For a story, click on [ID:nN1E7AE055]
Retail sales last month were supported by pent-up demand
for motor vehicles. Still, even excluding autos, sales rose 0.6
percent, the largest increase in seven months.
There were also gains in sales of sporting goods,
electronics and appliances, and building materials. But
clothing store sales posted their largest decline since
December 2010 and receipts at service stations fell, reflecting
weak gasoline prices.
(Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Chris
Reese in New York; Editing by Neil Stempleman and Dan Grebler)