* Consumer spending nudges up 0.1 pct in October
* Income rises 0.4 pct, largest gain in seven months
* Gauge of business spending plans weakest since January
* Weekly jobless claims rise 2,000, remain below 400,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 U.S. consumer spending
growth slowed in October and business capital investment plans
were weak, raising questions about expectations for solid
economic performance in the fourth quarter.
Other data on Wednesday offered a more optimistic outlook,
with household income registering the largest rise in in seven
months and first-time claims for jobless benefits remaining in
a range that hinted at improving labor market conditions.
Despite the mixed data, economists said it still appeared
the economy was accelerating after growing at a 2 percent
annual rate in the third quarter.
"We are still comfortable with our 3 percent (fourth
quarter) growth forecast, but our confidence is not as strong
as it otherwise would have been," said Millan Mulraine, a
senior macro strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The latest signals on the health of the U.S. recovery came
shortly after data showed China's once-booming factory sector
shrank at its fastest pace in 32 months in November and the
euro zone's private sector contracted for a third month. For a
U.S. stocks ended down for a sixth straight day on the
Chinese data and after a weak government bond auction in
Germany sparked fears that the European debt crisis was
threatening even Germany, the euro zone's strongest economy.
With investors seeking a safe-haven, prices for U.S.
Treasury debt rose, pushing the benchmark yield to a seven-week
low. The dollar rallied against a basket of currencies.
The U.S. Commerce Department said consumer spending edged
up 0.1 percent, a sharp slowdown from a 0.7 percent increase in
September as households took advantage of the largest increase
in income since March to rebuild their savings.
Inflation-adjusted spending also nudged up 0.1 percent last
month, pointing to a loss of momentum after a relatively strong
third quarter, when spending grew at an annual rate of 2.3
percent.
The department said in another report that non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft -- a closely watched
proxy for business spending -- fell 1.8 percent last month.
That was the largest decline since January.
Though this category normally declines in the first month
of the quarter, a downward revision in the September figure to
show only a 0.9 percent rise raised concerns that businesses
were cutting back spending.
EUROPE ERODING CONFIDENCE
While noting that capital spending can be volatile month to
month, economists said the debt crisis in Europe and a deadlock
on deficit-cutting plans in the United States could be casting
a cloud of uncertainty over the U.S. economy and discouraging
businesses from making more investments.
"We may ... be seeing some caution seeping into business
risk-taking on the heels of developments in Europe and
Washington," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in
New York.
Feroli added that a business tax break due to expire at
year-end may have pulled forward some spending and that impact
could be fading.
Spending on capital equipment has been one of the major
pillars of the recovery. Feroli estimates it accounted for more
than a third of overall economic growth since the end of the
2007-09 recession.
Shipments on non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, which go into the calculation of gross domestic
product, fell 1.1 percent last month after declining 1.0
percent in September.
But it was not all doom and gloom.
Although the Labor Department reported initial claims for
state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to 393,000 last week,
they remained below 400,000 for a third straight week, a level
that economists view as a sign of some healing in the jobs
market.
In addition, a four-week moving average of claims that is
considered a better measure of labor market trends fell to its
lowest level since April.
U.S. CONSUMER SPIRITS RISE
The improving labor market tone has helped consumer
confidence to perk up slightly.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's gauge of
consumer sentiment rose to 64.1 this month from 60.9 in
October. It was little changed from a preliminary reading of
64.2 early in the month.
That, combined with October's 0.4 percent increase in
income, gave some economists reason to be optimistic that
growth would still top a 3 percent annual pace in the current
quarter.
"When you want to look at future spending, you look at
income," TD Securities' Mulraine said. "From the income side,
things are looking up for the households. Of course, they seem
to be saving for the rainy day, which is not a bad thing."
Taking inflation into account, after-tax income rose 0.3
percent, the largest increase since October 2010, after a
decline of 0.1 percent in September.
After months of dipping into their savings to fund
spending, houses took advantage of the rise in income to boost
saving.
The saving rate increased to 3.5 percent last month from
3.3 percent in September. Savings rose to annual rate of $400.2
billion from $376.9 billion in September.
(Additional reporting Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Leslie Adler)