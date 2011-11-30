* U.S. private-sector adds 206,000 jobs in November-ADP * Pending home sales jump in October * Planned layoffs edge down to 42,474 in November * Midwest business activity index jumps * 3rd-quarter non-farm productivity growth cut to 2.3 pct By Leah Schnurr NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. companies created the most jobs in nearly a year in November, adding to cautious optimism that the country's battered labor market is working its way toward healing. Better-than-expected housing and regional factory data released on Wednesday reinforced the view that the economy should avoid recession, though growth is unlikely to be brisk. "All of this confirms the economy, after slowing in the late spring and early summer, is back firmly at its 2 (percent) to 2.5 percent growth rate," said Steve Blitz, senior economist at ITG Investment Research in New York. Even so, Blitz added, "Firstly, I need to temper the enthusiasm that these numbers indicate that economic growth is accelerating, and secondly, it's still a very dangerous world out there." Central banks around the world addressed some of that danger on Wednesday as they acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar liquidity to European banks facing a credit crunch. The credit crisis in the euro zone is one of the biggest dangers to the U.S. economic recovery that is still highly sensitive to shocks. Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said earlier in the week the central bank still has room to ease monetary policy further. The Fed has bought more than $2 trillion in long-term securities in efforts to boost the economy. CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM ON JOBS The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private employers added 206,000 jobs this month, surpassing economists' expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs. It was the biggest gain since December 2010. The data set an optimistic tone ahead of Friday's more comprehensive government report on the labor market and some economists raised their forecasts. "So far in the current U.S. economic expansion, the only period of relatively healthy job creation lasted for a few months from late last year to this spring," Ryan Wang, U.S. economist at HSBC Securities USA, wrote in a note. "Today's job gain of 206,000 in November raises the possibility that we may be on the cusp of a similar period of job creation." The weak labor market remains one of the biggest hurdles for the economic recovery and is a major concern for U.S. President Barack Obama ahead of next year's elections. Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which includes both public- and private-sector employment, is expected to show a rise in overall non-farm payrolls of 122,000 this month.Productivity increased at a 2.3 percent annual rate, the Labor Department said, a downward revision to its previous estimate of 3.1 percent.