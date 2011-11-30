* U.S. private-sector adds 206,000 jobs in November-ADP
* Pending home sales jump in October
* Planned layoffs edge down to 42,474 in November
* Midwest business activity index jumps
* 3rd-quarter non-farm productivity growth cut to 2.3 pct
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. companies created the
most jobs in nearly a year in November, adding to cautious
optimism that the country's battered labor market is working
its way toward healing.
Better-than-expected housing and regional factory data
released on Wednesday reinforced the view that the economy
should avoid recession, though growth is unlikely to be brisk.
"All of this confirms the economy, after slowing in the
late spring and early summer, is back firmly at its 2 (percent)
to 2.5 percent growth rate," said Steve Blitz, senior economist
at ITG Investment Research in New York.
Even so, Blitz added, "Firstly, I need to temper the
enthusiasm that these numbers indicate that economic growth is
accelerating, and secondly, it's still a very dangerous world
out there."
Central banks around the world addressed some of that
danger on Wednesday as they acted jointly to provide cheaper
dollar liquidity to European banks facing a credit crunch.
The credit crisis in the euro zone is one of the biggest
dangers to the U.S. economic recovery that is still highly
sensitive to shocks.
Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve,
said earlier in the week the central bank still has room to
ease monetary policy further. The Fed has bought more than $2
trillion in long-term securities in efforts to boost the
economy.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM ON JOBS
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
private employers added 206,000 jobs this month, surpassing
economists' expectations for a gain of 130,000 jobs. It was the
biggest gain since December 2010.
The data set an optimistic tone ahead of Friday's more
comprehensive government report on the labor market and some
economists raised their forecasts.
"So far in the current U.S. economic expansion, the only
period of relatively healthy job creation lasted for a few
months from late last year to this spring," Ryan Wang, U.S.
economist at HSBC Securities USA, wrote in a note.
"Today's job gain of 206,000 in November raises the
possibility that we may be on the cusp of a similar period of
job creation."
The weak labor market remains one of the biggest hurdles
for the economic recovery and is a major concern for U.S.
President Barack Obama ahead of next year's elections.
Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which includes both
public- and private-sector employment, is expected to show a
rise in overall non-farm payrolls of 122,000 this month.Productivity increased at a 2.3 percent annual rate, the
Labor Department said, a downward revision to its previous
estimate of 3.1 percent.