By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. factories shrugged off
weakness in the global economy in November as manufacturing
activity rose to its highest level in five months, a fresh sign
the domestic economy was accelerating.
Recent data on consumer spending and private-sector job
creation has also boosted optimism on the path of growth.
"The economy seems finally to be developing real momentum,"
said Ian Shepherdson, an economist at High Frequency Economics
in Valhalla, New York.
Also pointing to growth, automakers reported U.S. sales
rose 13.9 percent in November from a year earlier, Autodata
Corp said.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its
index of national factory activity rose to 52.7 from 50.8 the
month before, beating analysts' expectations and showing the
sector continues to expand.
The added momentum, also apparent in the report's details,
reduces the chances the U.S. economy will slip into a new
recession, even with an an expected contraction in the euro
zone.
Compared to a dismal first half of the year, the pace of
U.S. growth more than doubled in the third quarter to a 2
percent annual rate. While that remains subpar, economists
believe activity will prove even stronger in the final three
months of the year.
The ISM measure of new orders rose to its highest level
since April, and the export index also improved, albeit
modestly.
"That should keep some momentum going," said Sean
Incremona, an economist at 4Cast in New York. "It is good to
see things are not getting worse now."
Much of the rest of the world, however, is getting worse,
especially in Europe where policy-makers are fighting a raging
sovereign debt crisis.
GLOBAL CONTRAST
The Global Manufacturing PMI, an index produced by JPMorgan
based on surveys of purchasing managers, pointed to contraction
in global factory activity for the third straight month in
November. The index was dragged down by weakness in European
and Asian factories.
But in the United States, even the country's moribund labor
market is perking up. A gauge of private-sector employment on
Wednesday that showed strong hiring in November has increased
expectations that a more comprehensive count from the
government on Friday will also show improvement.
However, a report from the Labor Department on Thursday
showed new claims for unemployment insurance rose last week, a
reminder the healing process will be slow.
"(Claims) are not in a danger zone, but the trend is not
becoming healthier," Pierre Ellis, an economist at Decision
Economics in New York, said of the claims data.
U.S. stocks fell modestly, with the positive ISM data not
enough to deter investors from pulling back a day after the Dow
Jones industrial average logged its best daily performance
since late March 2009. U.S. Treasury debt prices also fell.
SOME HELP FROM BLACK FRIDAY
U.S. consumers appeared to be doing their part to help
growth at the start of the holiday shopping, although
economists warn that weak incomes could lead them to dial back
on spending.
Total retailer sales over the last weekend reached $52.4
billion, up from $45 billion last year, according to the
National Retail Federation. Results from retailers on Thursday
showed sales at stores open at least a year rose about as much
as was expected for the month of November as a whole.
Separately, the Commerce Department said construction
spending rose 0.8 percent in October, while the Thomson
Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index showed small
businesses' borrowing posted its 15th monthly double-digit
increase durring the month.
However, economists still see a risk of a U.S. recession
next year, especially if lawmakers let extended unemployment
benefits and a payroll tax cut expire at the end of 2011.
The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis also could derail the
country's recovery from the deep 2007-2009 recession, which has
left the U.S. unemployment rate stuck around 9 percent.
European policy-makers are trying to contain the debt
troubles, and the European Central Bank signaled on Thursday it
could take stronger action if political leaders agree next week
on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.
In the U.S. report on unemployment benefits, the four-week
moving average of new claims, a closely followed measure of
labor market trends, increased 500 to 395,750.
"If claims start to rise from here, it would not be a good
sign for the economy," said Gary Thayer, a macro strategist at
Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
