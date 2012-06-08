* U.S. trade gap narrows to $50.1 billion
* Exports to Europe slide as debt crisis continues
* Wholesale inventories rise 0.6 percent in April
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed in April as slower growth in Europe and China bit into
exports and the soft U.S. economy clipped import demand, a
government report showed on Fri day.
The trade gap shrank 4.9 percent to $50.1 billion, with
exports falling 0.8 percent from last month's record level to
$182.9 billion, the Commerce Department said.
Imports dropped 1.7 percent to $233.0 billion.
Both imports and exports were still the second-highest on
record. But with Europe teetering on the edge of recession, some
analysts saw trouble ahead for U.S. overseas sales, which have
been a driver of U.S. economic growth.
"With the euro zone crisis set to rumble on for some time
yet, U.S. exports to the euro zone are only likely to fall
further," said Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
"The upshot is that net trade is unlikely to add much to GDP
growth this year and may even subtract from it," he said.
However, revisions to earlier trade data suggested economic
growth in the first quarter was stronger than previously
estimated. UBS Securities said GDP growth would likely be
revised up to a 2.3 percent annual rate from 1.9 percent.
U.S. exports to the 27-nation European Union fell 11.1
percent in April to $22.3 billion, but for the first four months
of 2012 were 3.5 percent above the same period last year. The EU
was the United States' second-largest export market last year.
President Barack Obama, up for re-election in November in a
race that could turn on the health of the U.S. economy, said o n
Fr iday that European leaders face an "urgent need to act" to
resolve the region's sovereign debt and banking woes.
U.S. stocks got a lift from a report that Spain was set to
seek EU funds to pump into its troubled banks. Worries about
Europe have hung over financial markets in recent weeks, and
uncertainty over the outlook has increasingly been cited by
analysts as a factor weighing on the U.S. recovery.
A sharp slowdown in job creation has amplified worries
about the direction of the U.S. economy. Economists are debating
the degree to which the slowdown is temporary or a reflection of
fundamental economic weakness.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the question of
whether labor markets were poised for improvement would be the
main one for policymakers at the central bank when they meet on
June 19-20. Many analysts expect the Fed to ease monetary policy
further this month, although others expect it to take a
wait-and-see approach.
A second Commerce Department report showed U.S. wholesale
inventories rose a greater-than-expected 0.6 percent in April to
a record $483.5 billion.
Business inventories added only 0.21 percentage point to
economic growth in the first quarter, but Friday's report
suggests they will be a bigger factor in the second.
Economists see GDP advancing about 2 percent in the second
quarter. Some tweaked their forecasts after the data, with the
slightly wider-than-expected trade gap in April detracting from
growth estimates, but inventories adding a bit.
EXPORTS TO CHINA ALSO LOWER
U.S. exports to China, where growth is also slowing, fell 14
percent in April. On Thursday, China's central bank cut interest
rates for the first time since the global financial crisis in a
bid to bolster growth.
China has been one of the fastest-growing markets for U.S.
goods, and exports to that country were up 4.3 percent for the
first four months of 2012.
The drop in overall U.S. exports in April mainly reflected
less foreign demand for capital goods, such as aircraft,
drilling equipment and machinery, and industrial supplies and
materials, which range from cotton to chemicals.
U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson put the best face on the
data, noting that "despite a variety of global economic
challenges, exports in the first four months of 2012 continue to
exceed their performance of 2011."
The value of imports fell despite an increase in the average
price of imported oil to $109.94 per barrel, the highest since
August 2008. The volume of oil imports also rose slightly.
Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks, suggesting
the nation's energy import bill could drop.
U.S. imports from the EU slipped 11.1 percent to $31.0
billion, while imports from China rose 4.8 percent to $33
billion. By category, capital goods and industrial supplies and
materials led the import decline.
The United States imported a record $5.5 billion worth of
goods and services from South Korea in April. A free trade pact
between the two countries went into force on April 15.