WASHINGTON Nov 18 A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose more than expected in October due to a sharp pick-up in new permits to build homes, suggesting the economy is gathering steam, the Conference Board said.

The private firm's Leading Economic Index rose 0.9 percent in October to 117.4, following a revised 0.1 percent increase in September. It was the sixth straight monthly gain in the index.

"The (index) is pointing to continued growth this winter, possibly even gaining a little momentum by spring," said Ken Goldstein, an economist at the Conference Board, which published the index on Friday.

Still, the U.S. economy faces potentially major headwinds as Europe's debt crisis deepens and U.S. lawmakers consider whether to allow a payroll tax cut and extended unemployment benefits to expire.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise 0.6 percent in October. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))