May 7 When Kim Forrest attends dog shows, she is
there not just for her two wirehaired pointing griffons. She is
also doing research for her day job as a portfolio manager and
equity analyst.
Forrest, who works for the Pittsburgh-based Fort Pitt
Capital Group, believes participation in dog shows is as middle
class as it gets and as such is a great economic gauge.
"This is the very definition of disposable income."
Forrest is not alone in using an offbeat indicator. Several
analysts and investors look at unusual data, hoping it will help
them spot economic trends sooner or understand them better than
those who rely on conventional fare.
"Many market strategists cling to the Fed minutes and other
standard information," says Nick Colas, chief market strategist
at the ConvergEx Group in New York. "If I want to be competitive
I need something different."
Colas tracks gun permit background checks, food stamps and
frequency of Google searches. Others analyze TV commercials for
wedding packages, shopping mall traffic or garbage volumes. They
all say unconventional indicators are especially useful at a
time like this when standard data keep sending mixed signals.
For example, in the past few weeks, jobless claims hit a
15-year low, but gross domestic product data
showed a marked slowdown in U.S. growth.
And what do the quirky data show?
Essentially a still somewhat tenuous U.S. recovery nearly
six years after the end of the Great Recession.
Colas for example, notes that gun permit background checks
have been rising, which he considers a good sign. He
acknowledges there could be many factors affecting firearm
sales, but reckons the willingness to spend hundreds of dollars
on guns does work as a measure of spending power.
On the other hand, food stamp usage Colas also monitors has
held steady, while the frequency of Google searches of the term
"food stamp" has been on the rise.
"The bottom line is we are in a tepid recovery."
(Graphic on food stamps and background checks: reut.rs/1KA6KL4)
Forrest also saw a reason for concern when she took part in
a dog show in western Pennsylvania last month and found that the
number of entrants has been slipping.
"This really told me that things were not okay."
She believes regional shows she attends across the country
are a better gauge than nationwide data which have held steady,
but are skewed by big, high-profile events attended by
professional breeders.
It's not all gloom, though.
WEDDINGS AND MALLS
Bill Smead, chief investment officer of Seattle-based Smead
Capital Management, for example, was encouraged by the frequency
of Southwest Airlines TV ads promoting low fares for the
upcoming wedding season.
"Weddings are usually followed by buying houses, having
babies and buying cars that fit car seats," he says. "That is
the driver of the U.S. economy."
Smead acknowledges that it could take years before the
newlyweds decide to have offspring, but says his investment
philosophy is about being patient, sometimes contrarian, and
looking years ahead, often with the help of non-standard
indicators.
Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at New York-based
trading firm Clearpool Group, also sees positive signs emerging
from his research.
Once every four to six weeks he heads to a shopping mall to
check how busy it is and how high-end retailers such as Apple
or women's clothing chain Madewell are doing and notes
that the traffic clearly picked up last month.
Tracking dog shows sounds more fun than poring over non-farm
payroll data, but does it work?
Tim Duy, economics professor at the University of Oregon,
says offbeat indicators can help investors crystallize their
views, but they need to be careful with their interpretation.
"The challenge of these indicators is to separate out the
movements attributable to non-economic factors," says Duy. For
example, firearm sales could rise in anticipation of tougher gun
laws, he says.
Analysts and investors say that while it is not a precise
science, going off the beaten track is well worth the effort.
Colas, for example, says food stamp use has been a reliable
proxy of the U.S. economy's strength and has helped form his
view that the Fed would be patient about raising interest rates.
Kenny says his trips to the malls chimed with the first
quarter gross domestic product data that showed a slow economic
recovery and now expects new data to confirm the pick up he has
seen over the past few weeks.
And Duy himself, who collects monthly landfill data for
Oregon because he believes the economy produces more waste when
it is growing, says over the years the figures have consistently
squared with the findings of the more traditional indicators.
