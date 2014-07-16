BRIEF-Crown Castle announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Crown Castle announces pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. industrial production edged higher in June, as production at mines increased, according to data released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Industrial production rose 0.2 percent, compared to May's revised increase of 0.5 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output rising 0.4 percent.
Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent, with economists expecting a rise of 0.4 percent.
Production at mines moved up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, April 26 The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to strengthen social protection across the bloc as the European Union struggles with a wave of populism triggered by globalisation and a migration crisis.