WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. industrial production
edged higher in July, as production of auto parts and motor
vehicles jumped 10.1 percent, according to data released by the
Federal Reserve on Friday.
Industrial production rose 0.4 percent, which was unchanged
from June. The June increase was previously reported at 0.2
percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output
rising 0.3 percent.
Manufacturing output rose 1.0 percent, in what the Fed said
was the largest increase since February. Economists expected a
rise of 0.4 percent.
Production at mines moved up 0.3 percent, the ninth
consecutive monthly increase. Utility output fell 3.4 percent
due to mild July weather that cut demand for air conditioning.
