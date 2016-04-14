WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. consumer prices rose
less than expected in March and underlying inflation slowed,
suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain cautious about
raising interest rates this year.
The Labor Department said on Thursday its Consumer Price
Index gained 0.1 percent last month as a rebound in gasoline
prices was partly offset by a drop in the cost of food. There
were also slowdowns in medical care and housing costs.
The CPI fell 0.2 percent in February. In the 12 months
through March, the CPI increased 0.9 percent after advancing 1.0
percent in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining
0.2 percent last month and rising 1.1 percent from a year ago.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, inched up 0.1 percent. That was smallest increase since
August and followed a 0.3 percent increase in February.
In the 12 months through March, the core CPI rose 2.2
percent after gaining 2.3 percent in February.
The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks an
inflation measure which is running below the core CPI. The
moderation in the monthly core CPI reading comes after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen recently expressed doubts about the sustainability
of broad gains in prices.
Yellen said she believed that "transitory" factors were
behind the recent run-up in prices. The combination of benign
inflation and weak economic growth in the first quarter suggest
the Fed will not hike rates again before September, even as the
labor market strengthens.
The Fed lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate in
December for the first time in nearly a decade and policymakers
recently forecast only two more rate hikes this year.
Despite the healthy labor market, reports on trade,
wholesale inventories, retail sales and business spending
suggest economic growth almost halted in the first quarter after
recording a 1.4 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter of
2015.
Growth estimates for the January-March quarter are as low as
a 0.2 percent pace.
Gasoline prices rose 2.2 percent in March after plunging
13.0 percent in February. Food prices fell 0.2 percent last
month, with the cost of food consumed at home posting its
largest decline since April 2009.
The core CPI was restrained by housing and medical costs, as
well as apparel. Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence
increased 0.2 percent after increasing 0.3 percent in February.
Medical care costs slowed their rapid ascent, gaining 0.1
percent after shooting up 0.5 percent in February.
Apparel prices fell 1.1 percent in March, reversing the
prior month's 1.6 percent advance. Prices for new motor vehicles
were unchanged while the cost of used cars and trucks dipped 0.1
percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)