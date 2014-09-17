The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement.

Many economists and traders had expected the central bank to alter the rate guidance it has provided since March, given generally improving data on the economy's performance.

KEY POINTS:

* The Fed repeated its assurance that rates would stay ultra-low for a "considerable time" after a bond-buying stimulus program wraps up. In a statement after a two-day meeting, it announced a further $10 billion reduction in its monthly purchases, leaving the program on course to be shuttered next month.

* The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee also repeated its assessment that a "significant" amount of slack remains in the U.S. labor market, a further sign it is no rush to raise benchmark borrowing costs.

* Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher and Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser dissented on Wednesday.

* The Fed suggested a faster pace of rate hikes than envisioned in the last projections in June. For the end of next year, the median of the projections was 1.375 percent, compared to 1.125 percent in June, while the end-2016 projection moved up to 2.875 percent from 2.50 percent. For 2017, the median stood at 3.75 percent.

COMMENTS:

STEPHEN STANLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PIERPOINT SECURITIES, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT:

“What is most striking is where the dots are. They want to remind the market that what it has been pricing in is too low. The increase in the dots in June is a pretty good indication that rates will be heading to more normal levels, certainly by the end of 2017. Eurodollar futures had been pricing in very low levels of rates. They are pretty happy with what the market has priced in with the first rate move. They didn’t want to fiddle too much with the language in this statement. As for the exit plan, it’s pretty in line with what we have seen in the minutes. It’s a more dovish path. They are not going to let the balance sheet shrink until probably 2017.”

JOHN KILDUFF, PARTNER, AGAIN CAPITAL LLC, NEW YORK:

"While the much analyzed phrase 'considerable time' remained in the FOMC statement, the newly announced scheme for interest rate normalization shows that higher rates are in the cards, likely sooner than mid-2015.

"The recent dollar strength and commodity weakness from that strength should continue, as a result. Also, with the end of quantitative easing occurring next month now, the hyper-accommodation is being removed.

"The withdrawal is because of improving conditions which is conversely supportive of crude oil, due to rising demand for refined products in the United States."

MARGARET PATEL, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT WELLS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IN BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS:

“(The Fed statement) shows considerable sensitivity to market reaction - they’re balancing reducing bond buys with leaving the considerable time intact. That says that we shouldn’t look for any large increases in rates, certainly not over the next 12 months. They’re trying to jawbone market participants and trying to steer the market into the kind of reality that they want to see.”

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL SERVICES IN NEW YORK:

"From what I'm seeing, there are no major changes, and the market should be reasonably satisfied with that. At this point, assets have been positioned for rates going up at some point in the future, so it shouldn't have much impact. Everyone has been waiting on this. Now we can get back to business.

"The 'considerable time' phrasing was key, and while Plosser had objected to that wording before, now Fisher has as well. That's interesting. But other than that, no changes. I don't think Yellen wants to become more hawkish given that we've seen some softening in the labor market."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes swung from negative to positive territory, and were last higherBONDS: U.S. bond prices pulled back from earlier gains, yields roseFOREX: The dollar rose against the euro

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)