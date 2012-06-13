WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. business inventories rose in April as motor vehicle dealers restocked to meet demand, according to a government report on Wednesday that showed continued careful management of stocks.

The Commerce Department said inventories increased 0.4 percent to a record $1.58 trillion, after rising by an unrevised 0.3 percent in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 0.3 percent in April.

Inventories in April were lifted by a 1.9 percent rise in restocking by auto dealers, in line with strong demand for motor vehicles from households earlier this year. Auto inventories had increased 1.5 percent in March.

There were also gains in stocks of building materials and furniture. However, clothing inventories dipped 0.2 percent.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. Inventories, excluding autos - which go into the calculation of gross domestic product - edged up 0.1 percent.

Restocking made a modest contribution to the first quarter's 1.9 percent annual growth pace in gross domestic product. Second-quarter growth is estimated at around 1.8 percent.

Business sales rose 0.2 percent to a record $1.25 trillion in April, after a similar gain the prior month. At April's sales pace, it would take 1.26 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from March.