WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
barely rose in July, suggesting a slower pace of stock
accumulation at the start of the third quarter that prompted
economists to trim growth estimates.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday wholesale
inventories edged up 0.1 percent, the smallest rise since July
of last year, after a 0.2 percent gain in June.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - was flat.
The rise in overall stocks at wholesalers in July was well
below the 0.5 percent increase that Wall Street had anticipated,
leading some economists to lower their GDP growth estimates for
the July-September quarter.
Barclays cut its third-quarter growth estimate by two-tenths
of a percentage point to a 2.5 percent annual rate. Action
Economics lowered its forecast to a 2.8 percent pace from 3.0
percent.
A report last week showed stocks of manufactured goods at
factories rose only 0.1 percent in July. Retail inventory data
for July, due to be released on Friday, will shed more light on
the state of restocking early in the third quarter.
Inventories added 1.4 percentage points to GDP growth in the
second quarter. The slow pace of inventory accumulation,
however, bodes well for fourth-quarter growth.
"While there is very little information about fourth-quarter
growth available at this point, a more modest inventory
accumulation in the third quarter is a positive development for
fourth-quarter GDP, all else equal," said Daniel Silver, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Wholesale inventories in July were held back by declines in
stocks of farm products, chemicals, furniture, professional
equipment, petroleum, paper and metals. Auto inventories
increased 1.0 percent in July after declining 0.2 percent in
June.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.7 percent in July after climbing
0.4 percent in June.
At July's sales pace it would take 1.16 months to clear
shelves, the lowest since December 2013 and down from 1.17
months in June.
