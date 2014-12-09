WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose more than expected in October, which could prompt
economists to raise their growth forecasts for the fourth
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories increased 0.4 percent after an upwardly revised 0.4
percent gain in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks at
wholesalers to rise only 0.2 percent in October following a
previously reported 0.3 percent increase in September.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - increased 0.6 percent.
Inventories were a mild drag on GDP growth in the third
quarter. October's increase in stocks excluding automobiles
suggested restocking could contribute to output in the final
three months of the year instead of weighing on growth as
economists currently believe.
Stocks at wholesalers in October were lifted by increases in
inventories of electrical goods, machinery, apparel, metals and
other products. Auto inventories fell 1.4 percent, the largest
decline in a year.
That reflected strong auto sales at dealerships in October
and followed September's 0.7 percent rise.
Sales at wholesalers gained 0.2 percent in October after
being flat the prior month. At October's sales pace it would
take 1.19 months to clear shelves, unchanged from September.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)