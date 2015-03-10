WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
unexpectedly rose in January as sales recorded their biggest
decline since 2009, pushing the number of months it would take
to clear warehouses to its highest level in more than 5-1/2
years.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories increased 0.3 percent. Stocks at wholesalers were
revised to show them unchanged in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast wholesale
inventories unchanged in January after December's previously
reported 0.1 percent gain.
Sales at wholesalers fell 3.1 percent in January, the
largest drop since March 2009, after slipping 0.9 percent in
December.
At January's sales pace it would take 1.27 months to clear
shelves, the most since July 2009, up from 1.22 months in
December.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The high inventory-to-sales ratio suggests wholesalers
have little incentive to stock their warehouses, which could
weigh on first-quarter GDP growth.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)