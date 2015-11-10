Japan's SoftBank invests $500 mln in UK tech start-up Improbable
LONDON, May 12 British technology start-up Improbable, which specialises in virtual simulation, has raised $502 million from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, it said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. wholesale inventories rose more than expected in September, suggesting the third-quarter economic growth estimate could be revised higher.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale inventories increased 0.5 percent as a rise in automobiles, furniture, farm products and apparel offset a decline in machinery, petroleum and a range of other goods.
That was the largest gain since June. Wholesale stocks were revised to show a 0.3 percent gain in August instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent increase.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast wholesale inventories unchanged in September.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - increased 0.5 percent. That is more than the government estimated in its advance GDP estimate published last month.
The government estimated that inventories sliced off 1.44 percentage points from GDP growth in the third quarter, leaving output expanding at a 1.5 percent annual rate.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.5 percent in September after declining 0.9 percent in August. Sales had been sluggish since last August, in part due to the negative impact of lower oil prices on the value of petroleum products sales
At September's sales pace it would take 1.31 months to clear shelves, unchanged from August, a still high level that suggests businesses will be in no rush to restock warehouses. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.