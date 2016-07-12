WASHINGTON, July 12 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose marginally in May as automobile stocks tumbled, suggesting
inventory investment likely remained a drag on economic growth
in the second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that wholesale
inventories edged up 0.1 percent. Inventories for April were
revised up to show a 0.7 percent gain instead of the previously
reported 0.6 percent increase.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast wholesale
inventories rising 0.2 percent in May.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos -
increased 0.4 percent in May.
Higher prices for commodities, including petroleum, largely
accounted for the gain in ex-autos wholesale inventories in May.
As such, this will probably not provide a boost to
second-quarter GDP growth, when adjusted for inflation.
Inventory investment subtracted just over two-tenths of a
percentage point from GDP growth in the first quarter, helping
to hold back the rise in output to a 1.1 percent annualized
rate. Second-quarter GDP growth estimates are currently around a
2.4 percent rate.
A report last week showed inventories at manufacturers
slipped in May. Retail inventory data for May will be published
on Friday.
Inventories have weighed on GDP growth since the third
quarter of 2015 as businesses sell piles of unwanted
merchandise. Businesses accumulated record inventory in the
first half of 2015, which outstripped demand.
Though the pace of accumulation slowed, inventories remained
high in the second half of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.
In May, wholesale stocks of petroleum increased 3.2 percent
after rising 1.4 percent in April. Auto inventories fell 1.9
percent, the biggest decline since September 2013, while farm
products inventories soared 5.9 percent.
Wholesalers are making some progress in reducing the
inventory glut. Sales at wholesalers increased 0.5 percent in
May, adding to the prior month's 0.8 percent gain.
With sales rising for a third straight month, it would take
wholesalers 1.35 months to clear shelves, down from 1.36 months
in April. Sales were driven by an 5.6 percent surge in
petroleum, as well as electrical goods, which rose 2.4 percent.
There were also rises in sales of furniture and computer
equipment.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)