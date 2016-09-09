WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
were unchanged in July as previously reported and sales fell,
suggesting a limited boost to economic growth from restocking in
the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that the flat reading
followed a 0.3 percent increase in June. The department in its
recently introduced monthly advance economic indicators report
published last month had estimated that wholesale inventories
would be unchanged in July.
The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos -
was also unchanged in July.
An outright drop in inventory investment subtracted almost
1.3 percentage points from GDP growth in the second quarter, the
largest drag in more than two years, restricting the rise in
output to an anemic 1.1 percent annual rate.
Inventories have weighed on GDP growth since the second
quarter of 2015 as businesses sold stockpiles of unwanted goods,
helping to undercut manufacturing activity.
Some economists believe the inventory drawdown probably
ended in the second quarter and expect restocking to drive an
anticipated rebound in GDP growth in the third quarter. The
Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a 3.5
percent rate in the July-September quarter.
In July, wholesale stocks of farm products fell 2.0 percent
after increasing 2.8 percent in June. Wholesale inventories of
petroleum declined 1.2 percent, while stocks of automobiles rose
0.4 percent.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.4 percent in July, the biggest
drop since January, after jumping 1.7 percent in June. Sales
were weighed down by a 3.5 percent drop at petroleum
wholesalers, as well as a 0.3 percent fall in auto sales.
At July's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.34 months
to clear shelves, up from 1.33 months in June. While the ratio
has declined from 1.37 months touched in January, which was the
highest since March 2009, it remains relatively high and
suggests the inventory drawdown is still to run its course.
