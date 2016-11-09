Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. wholesale inventories in September rose slightly less than previously reported, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
Inventories edged up 0.1 percent during the month, the department said.
The department's monthly advance economic indicators report published last month had estimated that wholesale inventories rose 0.2 percent in September, as did economists polled by Reuters.
The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - increased 0.4 percent in September.
Inventory investment added 0.61 percentage point to economic growth in the third quarter after having dragged heavily on growth in the April-June period.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.2 percent in September.
At September's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.33 months to clear shelves, unchanged from August. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
TOKYO, May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.