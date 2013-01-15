WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. business inventories
rose modestly in November as sales rose solidly, backing views
restocking will not support economic growth in the fourth
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday inventories
increased 0.3 percent to a record $1.62 trillion after rising by
the same margin in October.
The gain in November was in line with economists'
expectations. Automobile inventories rose 0.5 percent after
increasing 0.8 percent in October.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos -- which go into
the calculation of gross domestic product -- were up only 0.2
percent after rising 0.4 percent the prior month.
Inventories accounted for almost a quarter of the economy's
annual 3.1 percent growth pace in the third quarter. Economists
expect a drawdown on inventories in the fourth quarter, which
would be a drag on growth.
Business sales rose 1.0 percent to a record $1.27 trillion
in November after falling 0.3 percent the prior month.
At November's sales pace, it would take 1.28 months for
businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from October.