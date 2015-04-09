WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose in February as sales remained weak, suggesting wholesalers
might have little incentive to aggressively restock warehouses
in coming months.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday wholesale
inventories rose 0.3 percent after an upwardly revised 0.4
percent increase in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast stocks at
wholesalers rising 0.2 percent in February after a previously
reported 0.2 percent gain in January.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.2 percent in February after
declining 3.6 percent the prior month. At February's sales pace
it would take wholesalers 1.29 months to clear shelves,
unchanged from January.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)