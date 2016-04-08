WASHINGTON, April 8 U.S. wholesale inventories
fell at their fastest pace in nearly three years in February,
pointing to a sharper slowdown in first-quarter economic growth
than previously thought.
Wholesale inventories dropped 0.5 percent in February, the
Commerce Department said on Friday, the sharpest decline since
May 2013. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.1 percent
decline.
The government also revised its reading for January to show
a 0.2 percent decline in inventories rather than a 0.2 percent
rise.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic
product changes. The component of wholesale inventories that
goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding
autos - dropped 0.4 percent in February.
Weak economic growth in the first quarter of recent years
has led many analysts to wonder if the government is having
trouble making seasonal adjustments to its data. Weak
inventories in the first three months of the year could lead to
catch-up growth in the economy in the second quarter as
companies restock their shelves.
Economists generally expect the economy grew at less than a
1 percent annual rate in the first quarter, down from a 1.4
percent rate in the last three months of 2015.
At February's sales pace, it would take 1.36 months to clear
shelves compared with 1.37 months in January.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)