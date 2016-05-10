WASHINGTON May 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
barely rose in March as sales recorded their largest increase in
nearly a year, suggesting little impact on the first-quarter
economic growth estimate.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories edged up 0.1 percent. February inventories were
revised down to show a 0.6 percent decrease instead of the
previously reported 0.5 percent decline.
March's increase in wholesale inventories was in line with
expectations. Sales jumped 0.7 percent in March, the largest
increase since April last year, after slipping 0.2 percent in
February.
Despite March's fairly strong sales pace, it would still
take wholesalers 1.36 months to clear shelves, unchanged from
February.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos - was
unchanged in March.
The government reported last month that inventories
subtracted three-tenths of a percentage point from first-quarter
GDP growth, helping to restrict economic growth to a 0.5 percent
annualized rate.
Data on retail sales, construction spending and factory
orders have suggested the advance first-quarter GDP growth
estimate could be raised to a 0.9 percent rate when the
government publishes its revision later this month. The economy
grew at a 1.4 percent pace in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Businesses accumulated record inventory in the first half of
2015, which outpaced demand. Though the pace of accumulation
slowed, inventories remained high in the second half of 2015 and
the first quarter of 2016.
Inventories have been a drag on GDP growth since the third
quarter of 2015. In March, wholesale inventories of automobiles
rose 1.0 percent, the largest increase since last July. There
were also increases in furniture, apparel, petroleum and
hardware inventories.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)