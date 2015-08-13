(Corrects historical gain in first paragraph to 2-1/2 years
from 1-1/2 years)
WASHINGTON Aug 13 U.S. business inventories in
June posted their largest gain in 2-1/2 years as sales rose
marginally, the latest sign that second-quarter economic growth
could be revised higher.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday that business
inventories increased 0.8 percent, the biggest gain since
January 2013, after an unrevised 0.3 percent rise in May.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising
only 0.3 percent in June. Inventories are a key component of
gross domestic product.
Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the
calculation of GDP, jumped 0.7 percent in June, the largest rise
since November 2013. May's retail inventories excluding autos
were revised up to show a 0.3 percent increase instead of a 0.1
percent gain.
June's rise in retail sales excluding automobiles was larger
than the government had estimated in its advance second-quarter
GDP report published last month. In that report, the government
said inventories made no contribution to the second-quarter GDP
annualized growth pace of 2.3 percent.
But the solid increase in the June data and upward revisions
to the May data suggest inventories contributed to GDP growth in
the last quarter. June factory inventories were stronger than
the government had estimated in the advance GDP report.
The factory data, together with a modest rise in imports in
June and upward revisions to the May construction spending
number had already left economists expecting that second-quarter
GDP growth could be revised to at least a 3 percent rate.
The government will publish its second GDP estimate for the
quarter later this month.
In June, business sales rose 0.2 percent after increasing
0.4 percent in May. At June's sales pace, it would take 1.37
months for businesses to clear shelves - a relatively high ratio
that suggests limited scope for businesses to aggressively
accumulate stocks. The ratio was up from 1.36 months in May.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)