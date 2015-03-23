WASHINGTON, March 23 The strong U.S. dollar may
temporarily deter some companies from investing in the United
States, but the country will continue to attract foreign
investment, the Carlyle Group co-chief executive David
Rubenstein said on Monday.
"The currency has slowed it down a little bit but it's just
slowing it down," he told a panel discussion at the SelectUSA
summit.
"I do think that you are going to see more and more
companies that are based outside the United States beginning to
manufacture and provide services in the United States,"
Rubenstein said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)