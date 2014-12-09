NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. manufacturing sector is forecast to continue to grow next year, with both revenue and investment increasing, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing revenue is expected to rise by 5.6 percent in 2015 from this year, the semi-annual forecast from The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.

Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up mostly of service industry businesses, is expected to rise by 10 percent next year.

Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen rising 3.7 percent in 2015 and increasing by 3.8 percent in the service sector.

The projections are issued by ISM's Business Survey Committee. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)