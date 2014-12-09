NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. manufacturing sector is
forecast to continue to grow next year, with both revenue and
investment increasing, an industry report showed on Tuesday.
Manufacturing revenue is expected to rise by 5.6 percent in
2015 from this year, the semi-annual forecast from The Institute
for Supply Management (ISM) said.
Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up
mostly of service industry businesses, is expected to rise by 10
percent next year.
Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen rising
3.7 percent in 2015 and increasing by 3.8 percent in the service
sector.
The projections are issued by ISM's Business Survey
Committee.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)