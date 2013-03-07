NEW YORK, March 7 Planned layoffs at U.S.
companies rose for the second month in a row in February as the
financial sector cut the most employees in over a year, a report
showed on Thursday.
Employers announced 55,356 planned job cuts last month, up
nearly 37 percent from 40,430 in January, according to the
report from consultants Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
February's job cuts were 7 percent higher than the 51,728
job cuts announced the year before. For 2013 so far, employers
have announced 95,786 layoffs, down 9 percent from the first two
months of 2012.
The financial sector dominated cuts last month, with firms
announcing 21,724 layoffs, the most since September 2011. That
was nearly three times the amount of job losses announced in
January.
Although there have yet to be any job cuts related to the
$85 billion in government spending cuts known as the sequester,
sectors including aerospace, defense, government and education
are likely to see increased layoffs, said John Challenger, chief
executive officer of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Also at risk are companies where the government is a major
customer, such as technology, construction and transportation
firms, Challenger said.
The report comes a day ahead of the key U.S. jobs report,
which is forecast to show the economy added 160,000 jobs in
February, while the unemployment rate held at 7.9 percent.