WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. small businesses hired
the most workers in nearly eight years in December, the latest
sign of vigor in the labor market and the broader economy.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Wednesday small business owners added an average of 0.24 workers
per firm last month, the largest since February 2006.
"Job creation is slowly moving in a positive direction," the
NFIB said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, payrolls processor ADP said private
employers added 238,000 new jobs in December. That was the most
number of jobs in 13 months and compared to 229,000 positions in
November.
The reports come ahead of the release on Friday of the
government's comprehensive employment report for December,
which is expected to show a slight drop in hiring.
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 196,000
last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after
rising 203,000 in November. The unemployment rate is seen steady
at a five-year low of 7.0 percent.
The NFIB survey of 635 of small business owners throughout
the country found that 14 percent added an average of 3.4
workers per firm over the past few months.
About 10 percent of businesses reported laying off an
average of 1.8 workers. The remaining 76 percent of owners made
no net change in employment.
Small businesses are also increasingly reporting
difficulties finding qualified people to fill open positions.
"The ability to find qualified applicants for available jobs
continues to plague the small-business community," the NFIB
said. "Forty-eight percent of owners hired or tried to hire in
the last three months and 38 percent reported few or no
qualified applicants for open positions."
It said just under a quarter of owners had job openings they
could not fill, the highest reading since January 2008.
Fourteen percent reported using temporary workers, up one
point from November.