(Corrects second paragraph to say new claims rose)
WASHINGTON Aug 16 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week
although a trend reading fell close to a four-year low, pointing
to ongoing healing in the labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 366,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. That was in line with economists' forecasts in a
Reuters poll.
The prior week's figure was revised up to 364,000 from the
previously reported 361,000. A Labor Department official said
there was nothing unusual in the state-level data.
Claims data, which swung wildly in July due to shifts in
seasonal auto plant shutdowns, are now giving a clearer picture
of improvement in the labor market.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, dropped 5,500 to 363,750. That
was the lowest since March - and the second lowest since April
2008.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 163,000 in July after three
months of gains below 100,000, although the unemployment rate
ticked higher to 8.3 percent.
The pickup in hiring last month, along with gains in retail
sales and manufacturing output, has dampened expectations the
Federal Reserve could soon boost efforts to help the economy
with a third round of bond purchases. Officials at the Fed next
review policy on Sept. 12-13.
The U.S. economy still faces a number of threats, including
the looming possibility the government will raise taxes and cut
spending. That is already hurting business sentiment.
Europe's festering debt crisis also menaces and is weighing
on the global economy. China's Commerce Ministry said on
Thursday the outlook for its exports has darkened.
The number of people still receiving benefits under regular
state programs after an initial week of aid fell 31,000 to 3.305
million in the week ended Aug. 4, the claims report showed.
A total of 5.68 million Americans were receiving
unemployment benefits under all programs in the week ended July
28, down 69,782 from the prior week.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)