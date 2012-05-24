A man holds his briefcase at a job fair in New York April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

WASHINGTON New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, while two reports on manufacturing suggested the economy continued to expand moderately.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 370,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The four-week moving average, considered a better measure of labor market trends, dropped 5,500 to 370,000.

Claims have barely budged in the past four weeks, indicating a marginal improvement in the pace of job creation after April's disappointing 115,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls.

"We might see a modest pickup in (jobs) growth in May versus April," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Financial information services firm Markit said its U.S. "flash" manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 53.9, a three-month low, from 56.0 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Separately, new orders for durable goods in April rose 0.2 percent after dropping 3.7 percent in March, the Commerce Department said.

Orders for durable goods, which vary from toasters to aircraft, were lifted by demand for transportation equipment.

Excluding transportation, orders fell 0.6 percent. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.9 percent in April after dropping 2.2 percent in March.

"It looks more and more like businesses are hesitating to invest in the face of worsening uncertainties in the U.S. and global economy," said Pierre Ellis, a senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

U.S. stock indexes opened flat, while government bond prices were little changed. The dollar extended gains against the euro.

Though jobless claims have been little changed for much of May, there are no signs of deterioration in the labor market.

The number of people still receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of aid fell 29,000 to 3.26 million in the week ended May 12.

The so-called continuing claims data covered the week used by the household survey to derive the unemployment rate. The jobless rate dropped to 8.1 percent in April from 8.2 percent the prior month, mostly because more people gave up the hunt for work.

While more states are losing eligibility for extended benefits for the long-term unemployed, that is not yet being fully captured in the claims data as the figures are reported with a time lag.

Economists expect that as more people fall off the unemployment benefit rolls, that will artificially push down the jobless rate. Out-of-work people not receiving benefits are not obliged to be actively looking for work, a key criteria to be counted as unemployed.

The number of people on extended benefits dipped 4,800 to 299,955 in the week ended May 5, the latest week for which data is available. Only 15 states and the District of Columbia were offering extended benefits during that period.

There were 2.63 million Americans receiving emergency unemployment checks during that period, down 35,500 from the prior week.

A total of 6.17 million people were claiming unemployment benefits during the week ending May 5 under all programs, down 105,004 from the previous week.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Additonal reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Ellen Freilich in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Padraic Cassidy)