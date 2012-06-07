WASHINGTON, June 7 The number of Americans
lining up for new jobless benefits fell last week for the first
time since April, a reminder that the wounded labor market is
still slowly healing.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 377,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. That was spot on the median forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The government revised the prior week's figure up to 389,000
from the previously reported 383,000.
Prior to last week, claims had risen in four consecutive
weeks, adding to concerns over several months of lackluster
hiring data. While the country emerged from a deep recession
three years ago, the jobless rate last month was 8.2 percent,
well above its long-term historical average.
Still, most of the recent increases in new jobless claims
were marginal and the overall level of claims has held at levels
consistent with a modest recovery in the labor market.
The last time claims fell was in the week that ended April
28. The four-week moving average for new claims, a measure of
labor market trends, increased 1,750 last week to 377,750.
The claims report comes ahead of congressional testimony
scheduled for later in the day by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, where he could give clues about the likelihood of
further policy easing.
On Wednesday, Janet Yellen, Bernanke's deputy and the vice
chair of the Fed, laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to
provide more support to a fragile economy as financial turmoil
in Europe mounts.
The Labor Department last week said job growth slowed in May
for the fourth straight month, heightening concerns that the
deepening debt crisis in Europe and a slowdown in China were
starting to dampen an already lackluster U.S. recovery.
Concerns over the course of U.S. fiscal policy may also be
weighing.
A Labor Department official said no states estimated their
data for last week.