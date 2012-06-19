By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. job openings dropped to
a five-month low in April amid a widespread decline in vacancies
in all sectors of the economy, underscoring the recent weakness
in the labor market.
Job openings - a measure of labor demand - fell 325,000 to
3.42 million, the lowest level since November, the Labor
Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover
Survey on Tuesday.
Private sector vacancies dropped 282,000, the most since
early 2009, to 3.08 million, while government job openings fell
42,000 to 336,000.
The report helps to explain the abrupt pull-back in job
growth in April, which saw employers outside the farm sector
adding a paltry 77,000 positions to their payrolls during the
month after an increase of 143,000 in March.
"The report was soft, lending some credence to the view that
the April-May slowing seen in the payroll report was real and
not a statistical fluke," said Michael Feroli, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
Economists had largely dismissed the step down in payrolls
growth as payback for a warm winter that had pulled forward
hiring into January and February. But that conviction was tested
as employment growth softened further in May, signaling a more
fundamental weakness in the economy.
With 12.5 million Americans out of work in April, the drop
in vacancies means there are no jobs for more than two out of
every three unemployed people.
The decrease in job openings in April was broad based, with
manufacturing vacancies falling 62,000 to 246,000 - the lowest
since November.
Professional and business services job openings dropped
108,000 to 679,000. Vacancies in the retail sector fell by
42,000 to 322,000.
With the number of unemployed outpacing available jobs, the
report somewhat weakens the argument that much of the
unemployment problem afflicting the economy is the result of a
skills mismatch.
"Unemployed workers far outnumber job openings in every
sector," said Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic
Policy Institute in Washington.
"This underscores that by far the main cause of today's
persistent high unemployment is a broad-based lack of demand for
workers and not, as is often claimed, available workers lacking
the skills needed for the sectors with job openings."
A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago published
this month found little evidence to support the argument of a
skills shortage driving up unemployment.
The job openings report also a showed a 68,000 increase in
layoffs. While the level of layoffs is below the 2007 average,
the rise in April could shed some light on why weekly jobless
claims have remained elevated since the end of that month.
"The problem appears to be not so much a high rate of firing
but rather a low rate of hiring," said JPMorgan's Feroli. "The
low level of layoffs may also help explain why the jobless
claims data did not do a particularly good job of signaling the
recent slowing in job growth."
Total hires fell 160,000 in April. Net hiring - hires less
separations - were 89,000.