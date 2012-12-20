WASHINGTON Dec 20 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment aid rose last week, putting
them back at the lower end of their pre-storm range and
suggesting job growth remains moderate.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 361,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. The prior week's figure was revised to show
1,000 more applications than previously reported.
Claims have now unwound the Superstorm Sandy surge. They
rose as high as 451,000 in the aftermath of the late October
storm, which struck the East Coast. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast claims rising to 357,000 last week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell 13,750 to 367,750, the
lowest since late October. The data covered the survey period
for December nonfarm payrolls.
Job gains so far this year have averaged 151,000 per month,
a pattern that is likely to hold through December amid fears the
U.S. Congress and the Obama administration could fail to agree
on a deal to prevent tighter fiscal policy next year.
About $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher
taxes could be pulled out of the economy in early 2013, and tip
it back into recession unless an agreement is reached on a less
punitive plan to reduce budget deficits.
A Labor Department official said there were no special
factors influencing week's claims data.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid rose 12,000 to 3.23 million in the week ended Dec.
8.