WASHINGTON, March 12 A bounce back in vacant
retail positions lifted the number of jobs open in the United
States in January, but the overall tone continued to point to
only a moderate improvement in the labor market.
Job openings - a measure of labor demand - increased to a
seasonally adjusted 3.7 million in January from 3.6 million in
December, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings
and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday.
Retail sector job openings increased by 34,000 in January
after declining the prior month. Job openings in manufacturing
and construction rose modestly. There were also a small increase
in government job openings.
Vacancies declined in education and health services, and
leisure and hospitality.