WASHINGTON, March 20 Deep government spending
cuts are unlikely to weigh on U.S. employment as heavily as
initially feared, with most of the impact reducing hours worked
rather than payrolls, according to economists.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office last month
estimated that the $85 billion in federal budget cuts known as
the "sequester," which started taking hold on March 1, would
cost the economy about 750,000 jobs by the end of the year.
Several economists have dismissed the CBO projection as too
high and said in the worst case scenario, total job losses would
probably be in the region of 300,000, partly because government
agencies are likely to reduce hours worked to try to limit
layoffs.
"The major flaw in sequester-related government job loss
estimates is that they typically are generated by simply
dividing spending cuts by average wages and salaries for federal
workers," said Maury Harris, chief economist at UBS in New York.
"However, the sequester instead is being implemented
primarily through furloughs entailing one- or two-day drops in
the monthly workweek per worker. Such furloughs spread the pain
and do not entail major headcount cuts."
The CBO was not immediately available for comment.
Economists acknowledged there would be job losses among
government contract workers. While a lack of data on the size of
the contract workforce made it difficult to accurately estimate
the sequester's impact, layoffs would still not add up to the
CBO's estimate, they said.
"One way to gauge the potential hit to contract labor is to
consider the amount of savings the government expects to receive
as a result of sequester cuts after stripping out expected
savings from both reductions to federal agency government labor
and overhead costs," said Laura Rosner, an economist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
This analysis, said Rosner, suggested job cuts would amount
to just over 300,000.
"When exactly these workforce reductions will occur in 2013
is an open question. We think the furlough portion of the
sequestration impact is likely to be felt throughout the fiscal
year," she said.
"We are neither convinced yet that the job cuts will take
place immediately nor that they will be completed within a
matter of months. These job cuts will probably lower payroll
growth and put upward pressure on the unemployment rate, all
else equal."
The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point to 7.7
percent in February.
Similar views are shared by other economists, who also
pointed that the drag from the spending cuts would weigh more on
hours worked, which in turn would undercut earnings.
"You can work three days a week as opposed to five and you
are not considered unemployed. You won't see a 700,000 hit to
payrolls because of sequestration, we think you will see a hit
to hours worked, that will decline," said Tom Higgins, global
macro strategist at Standish Mellon Asset Management in Boston.
While the decline in hours worked would curb pay, the impact
on consumer spending was expected to be blunted by improving
household balance sheets, thanks to record low interest rates
and rising home and share prices.
Many economists project nonfarm payroll growth averaging
between l75,000 and 200,000 per month this year. UBS forecast a
100,000 annual decline in federal government payrolls.