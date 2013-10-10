* Weekly jobless claims rise 66,000 to six-month high
* California accounts for about half of increase in claims
* Four-week average of claims increases 20,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless aid touched a six-month high last
week as a computer-related backlog of claims was processed and a
partial U.S. government shutdown began to hit some non-federal
workers.
But stripping out these two factors, which economists viewed
as temporary, Thursday's report from the Labor Department
suggested the labor market continued to improve moderately.
"As the temporary negative factors unwind, the claims data
should remain on a downward trajectory, continuing to suggest a
gradually improving picture on the layoff side of the labor
market equation," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at TD
Securities in New York.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
66,000 to a seasonally adjusted 374,000, the highest level since
the end of March, the Labor Department said.
California, which is still dealing with technical problems
from the upgrading of its computers, accounted for about half of
the increase in claims, a Labor Department analyst said.
Troubles converting to the new system had resulted in a
backlog of claims, which were now being pushed through, he said.
In addition, 15,000 of the claims were from non-federal
workers affected by the partial U.S. government shutdown, which
is now in its second week, the analyst said.
Removing these distortions, claims rose to about 325,000
last week.
"This level of claims is still consistent with very low
layoff levels and, therefore, solid nonfarm payroll growth,"
said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
Economists had expected first-time applications to rise to
310,000 last week. The four-week average for new claims, which
irons out week-to-week volatility, increased 20,000 to 325,000.
U.S. financial markets were little
moved by the report as traders kept a wary eye on developments
surrounding the budget deadlock in Washington.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN STARTING TO HURT
The claims data is collected by states and is the only
government report being published during the shutdown and so is
being closely watched for clues on the health of the job market.
While last week's report showed the shutdown is starting to
affect non-federal workers, there has been no sign of furloughed
workers filing for unemployment benefits. Claims by federal
workers are reported separately and with a one-week lag.
The number of federal employees filing for jobless benefits
rose only 359 in the week ending Sept. 28.
White House Council of Economic Advisers Jason Furman said
the increase in overall claims last week suggested the
government shutdown and worries about a debt default were
already hurting the economy.
"It's one week's number, the numbers are noisy, but it's yet
another signal about how employers are reacting to the fiscal
deadlock in Washington," Furman said at a breakfast sponsored by
the Center for American Progress.
Separate reports suggested the fiscal stalemate was
dampening consumer spending, with a group of nine U.S. retailers
expected to report a 3.1 percent rise in September same-store
sales, according to Thomson Reuters. That is below the 5.5
percent gain for the same period last year.
The budget impasse and signs of tepid consumer spending
could see the Federal Reserve not in a hurry to cut back its
massive bond-buying program for a while.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's September policy meeting
showed a decision to maintain the monthly $85 billion in bond
purchases that the Fed is making to keep borrowing costs low was
a close call.
"The impasse in Washington needs to be resolved soon," said
Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics
in Valhalla, New York.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 16,000 to 2.91 million in the week ended Sept.
28.