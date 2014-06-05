* Labor force participation rising in most states
* Trend could signal inflation threat not building
By Howard Schneider and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, June 5 For the first time in six
years, the share of people who either have a job or are looking
for one is on the rise in a majority of U.S. states, a sign one
of the deepest scars of the economic crisis could be healing.
Most states have experienced sharp declines in labor force
participation since the 2007-2009 recession, but a Reuters
analysis of government data found a reversal could be underway.
The data bolsters Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's view
that America has ample room to create jobs without causing
uncomfortably high inflation and it buttresses arguments for
keeping interest rates low. If Yellen is wrong, the Fed's easy
money policies could lead employers to bid up wages for scarce
talent, stoking price increases.
Anecdotal reports suggest that in many parts of the country,
demand for labor appears to be growing enough to get people who
had dropped out of the workforce to restart their job hunts.
"We are getting more job creation and we are seeing more
people come in," said Paul Turek, a labor economist with
Washington state's Employment Security Department.
Washington is one of 32 states where the participation rate
rose in the six months through April, according to the Reuters
analysis. Together, these states account for a majority of the
nation's working-age population.
It was the second straight month where most states chalked
up gains over a six-month period.
The data covering the 50 states and the District of Columbia
is volatile, so it does not provide conclusive evidence of a
bounce back in the labor force.
But since the start of the recession in December 2007, the
direction of participation rates has been clear: they have been
falling. It has been rare in recent years for more than a
handful of states to show improved labor participation over any
six-month period.
Now there's evidence the pendulum may be swinging back.
The gains are spread across the country - from states with
rebounding construction industries like Florida and Utah to
those with job growth in health care and education like West
Virginia.
The Fed's Beige Book of anecdotal economic reports for May,
which was released on Wednesday, said the U.S. labor market
"generally improved," with the central bank's Kansas City
district reporting that businesses were now having to compete
for workers, the Cleveland and Chicago districts noting an
upturn in demand for temporary employees, and Atlanta pointing
to a jump in the number of workers moving from temporary to
permanent jobs. It said wage pressures remained "subdued."
Texas is another state making gains. Blessed with robust
economic growth, the speed with which unemployed Texans find
jobs is nearly twice as high as in the rest of the country, a
dynamic that is coaxing discouraged workers from the sidelines,
Dallas Fed economist Anil Kumar told Reuters. He expects a
similar pattern will emerge nationwide.
"As the economy continues to improve, at least some of the
people (will) be drawn back into the labor force," Kumar said.
Whether or not they return could be vital for the strength
of the U.S. economy, for the behavior of inflation, and for the
path of monetary policy.
'THE JOBS ARE THERE'
The U.S. jobless rate has declined steadily over the last
four years, but much of the drop was due to people giving up the
hunt for work, which means they were no longer counted as
unemployed.
In April, the national participation rate fell to 62.8
percent, revisiting a 36-year low reached late last year,
although a report on Friday is expected to show it ticked up in
May. During 2007, before the financial crisis and the recession,
it was as high as 66.4 percent.
Some of the decline has been due to an aging workforce and
the retirement of baby boomers, a fact that may well keep
participation from ever bouncing back to its pre-crisis level.
But some dropouts went to college and are bound to
eventually restart job hunts. Others grew frustrated at the lack
of available jobs, but may decide to try their luck again if the
economy continues to improve.
Some prominent economists, including former White House
adviser Alan Krueger, argue that many of the folks on the
margins of the labor force are not coming back. If that is true,
higher inflation, fueled by rising wages, could come sooner than
the Fed expects.
But Yellen, who took the helm at the Fed in February, has
refused to write off Americans who have suffered long bouts of
unemployment or given up the search for work entirely. She
argues there is more slack in the economy than suggested by the
nation's 6.3 percent unemployment rate, a key reason the Fed is
expected to bide its time before hiking rates.
Along with the drop outs and record number of long-term
unemployed, millions are working in part-time jobs even though
they want full-time work - another fact Yellen has cited.
The state data, which can diverge from the national
statistics because of adjustments the government makes to
account for seasonal swings and other local economic factors,
suggests she may be right to wait.
In places like Portland, local officials and entrepreneurs
say a recovery in the job market is starting to gather pace.
Tech companies like business software manager Puppet Labs
have been growing quickly in the city. Puppet Labs expects to
double its work force to around 400 by the end of the year as it
takes advantage of what CEO Luke Kanies said are wage levels as
much as 20 percent lower than in hotter markets like San
Francisco or Seattle.
While Oregon's labor participation rate has not gone up,
officials say they feel the groundwork is in place.
Patrick Quinton, head of the Portland Development
Commission, said the vacancy rate for commercial office space is
now in the single digits because of the rapid local expansion in
Portland of companies like accommodation booking service Airbnb
and game maker Kixeye. That, he said, is expected to trigger a
wave of office building and the creation of construction-related
jobs in Portland, which accounts for around 15 percent of the
state's population.
Job creation on its own is no guarantee that the country's
labor pool will stabilize or expand. But recent research has
held out some hope by focusing on the fate of the long-term
unemployed - a group that, by historical standards, currently
accounts for a disproportionate share of the unemployed.
If they were to grow frustrated and stop looking for work,
they would drive the participation rate even lower. But research
by both Goldman Sachs and the Fed indicates they are beginning
to find jobs, gravitating, for example, to part-time work as a
"stepping stone" to full-time employment.
Marlena Sessions, head of the Workforce Development Council
of Seattle-King County, said there has been a noticeable turn in
recent months.
In the depths of the recession, her agency was able to place
around 73 percent of the people who sought help into jobs, and
that figure was only 60 percent for the long-term unemployed.
Now, it is back up to the long-term average of 85 percent
for all job seekers, regardless of how long they have been out
of work.
"The numbers are falling and that is great, and the jobs are
there and that is great," Sessions said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Jason Lange in Washington;
Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by
Tim Ahmann and Martin Howell)