U.S. workers with advanced
skills in areas such as math, science and healthcare are growing
more scarce, with a shortfall of 20 million adequately educated
workers expected by 2020, a study released on Wednesday found.
"The United States has been under-producing workers with
postsecondary education since the 1980s," researchers at
Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce
said in the study. "Jobs will return, but not everyone will be
ready for them."
They predicted that 65 percent of the projected 165 million
jobs in 2020 will require more than a high school diploma, up
from 59 percent in 2010.
Some employers have already complained about difficulty in
finding the educated workers they need to fill available jobs,
even with the unemployment rate at a lofty 7.6 percent. The
growing dearth of high-skilled workers could exacerbate income
inequality in the United States as wages for those positions get
bid up.
Many sectors that will experience the fastest growth also
demand the most educated workforce, the researchers said.
Science, technology, engineering, and math jobs will grow 26
percent, according to their projections. These so-called STEM
jobs require almost all workers to have post-high school
education.
The healthcare professional and technical field, which
requires the same high level of education as STEM jobs, will
outpace all other occupations with growth of 31 percent.
"Over time, it is progressively difficult to increase the
supply of workers with postsecondary education," the researchers
said. "The result is an increasing labor shortage caused by the
slowing pace of postsecondary attainment and the quickening pace
of educational demand."
Of all jobs in 2020, 35 percent will require at least a
bachelor's degree, compared to 32 percent in 2010. A lower
proportion of jobs will be available to people with a high
school education or less, according to the report.
"The highest job growth post-recession has been for holders
with a bachelor's degree or better," the report said. This group
also experienced fewer layoffs during the recession than those
with only a high school diploma or less.
The researchers expect the total number of U.S. jobs to rise
to 165 million in 2020 from 140 million in 2010, with the
creation of 24 million new jobs and the refilling of 31 million
positions that are being vacated, mostly by retiring baby
boomers. The employment estimate is in line with other
projections from both the government and the private-sector.