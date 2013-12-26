WASHINGTON Dec 26 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to
the lowest level in nearly a month, a hopeful sign for the labor
market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased
42,000 to a seasonally adjusted 338,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday.
Claims for the prior week were revised to show 1,000 more
applications received than previously reported. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected first-time applications to fall
to 345,000 last week.
New jobless claims have trended higher since September,
although economists say their level is still consistent with job
growth. Other labor market indicators have pointed to
strengthening job growth.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which irons out
week-to-week volatility, increased 4,250 to 348,000.
Citing an improving labor market, the Federal Reserve
earlier this month announced it would reduce its monthly $85
billion bond buying program by $10 billion starting in January.
Payrolls increased solidly in October and November. The
unemployment rate dropped to a five-year low of 7.0 percent in
November.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been
estimated, but noted that claims were still in a period of
volatility related to the holidays. The volatility is caused by
the difficulty inherent in adjusting weekly data for seasonal
factors like retailers and schools adjusting the sizes of their
staff for the winter season.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid rose 46,000 to 2.923 million in the week ended Dec.
14.