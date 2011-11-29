WHAT: U.S. employment report for November

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT)

REUTERS FORECASTS:

NONFARM PAYROLLS PRIVATE PAYROLLS

Median +122,000 +140,000

Minimum +70,000 +95,000

Maximum +160,000 +180,000

Prior +80,000 +104,000 -------

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AVG WORK WEEK AVG HOURLY EARNINGS

Median 9.0 percent 34.3 hours +0.2 pct

Minimum 8.9 percent 33.7 hours 0.0 pct

Maximum 9.1 percent 34.4 hours +0.3 pct

Prior 9.0 percent 34.3 hours +0.2 pct

------

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* U.S. companies probably stepped up hiring in November, which could add to expectations of stronger economic growth in the fourth quarter. But the pick-up in employment will not be enough put a dent in the high jobless rate.

* Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 122,000 after October's 80,000 gain. Figures for September and October are likely to be revised upwards in line with a recent trend.

Job growth has averaged 125,600 jobs each month this year. At this pace it will take five years for employment to return to pre-recession levels, analysts have estimated.

The economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in the third quarter and data have suggested growth in the fourth quarter could top 3 percent. But the weak labor market and debt problems in Europe could see the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy further next year.

* New filings for state unemployment benefits dropped 16,000 between the October and November survey weeks for the nonfarm payrolls data.

While regional manufacturing employment measures were mixed in November, a Conference Board survey showed an increase in the number of people viewing jobs as plentiful.

* The separate household survey, from which the unemployment rate is derived, has shown employment increased for the past three months. Economists warn the survey is volatile but it suggests some strength that is not being captured by the payrolls survey.

"If it does show another month of strong gains then we can have payrolls jump sharply in the coming months," said Millan Mulraine, senior macro strategist at TD Securities in New York.

* The unemployment rate is seen holding at 9.0 percent in November as recent gains in employment encourage people out of work to resume their search for a job.

A broader measure of unemployment that includes people who want to work but have given up looking for jobs and those working only part time for economic reasons pulled back to 16.2 percent in October from a nine-month high of 16.5 percent in September.

The average duration of unemployment in October eased off a record high of 40.5 weeks hit in September.

* All the expected increase in nonfarm payrolls in November will again come from the private sector, with employment seen up 140,000 after rising 104,000 in October.

Government employment is expected to fall by 18,000, a slight moderation in the pace of job losses. Government payrolls have dropped in nine of the past 10 months, weighed down by spending cuts at state and local governments -- especially in education.

* Excluding government, job gains are likely to be almost across the board, maintaining October's pattern.

* Construction is expected to rebound after losing 20,000 jobs in October. Manufacturing payrolls are seen increasing, with most of the boost from motor vehicle manufacturers.

Economists believe that the drop in inventories in the third quarter -- the first since the end of the 2007-09 recession -- likely resulted in manufacturers ramping up production, lifting factory employment.

* Elsewhere, retail employment is expected to post its first decline since March. Seasonally adjusted retail payrolls have dropped each of the past three Novembers.

"These declines were probably due in part to the weak economy and partly due to the increased prominence of online shopping," say economists at JPMorgan.

* Health care and social assistance hiring is expected to pick up after adding the smallest number of jobs in nearly two years in October. Temporary hiring -- seen as a harbinger of future hiring -- is expected to show more gains.

* The average work week is seen steady at 34.3 hours, with hourly earnings expected to have increased 0.2 percent after rising by a similar margin in October.