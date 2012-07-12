WASHINGTON, July 12 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell
sharply to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for
the struggling labor market, government data showed on Thursday.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 350,000, the Labor Department
said.
The drop, which brought new claims to their lowest level
since March 2008, was much steeper than Wall Street economists
expected.
The prior week's figure was revised slightly higher to
376,000 from the previously reported 374,000.
Hiring by U.S. companies slowed dramatically in the second
quarter as employers grew worried about Europe's snowballing
debt crisis, which is weighing on the global economy. Many
employers also are concerned over the possibility the U.S.
government may cut spending and let tax cuts expire next year,
which could send the economy into recession.
The level of new claims for unemployment insurance was the
lowest since March 2008 - the early days of the 2007-2009
recession.
The fall in claims data suggests that while employers are
holding the line on hiring, at least they aren't picking up the
pace of layoffs. That could boost hopes the stalling in job
creation might prove temporary.
Still, the jobless claims data had an important caveat.
A Labor Department official noted that part of the drop
might be due to some auto manufacturers keeping their plants
open during the first week of July to meet demand.
Normally plant closures during that week would lead to a
spike in jobless claims, but they did not materialize. That
suggests part of the strength in the labor market last week
might be due to temporary factors.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell 9,750 to 376,500. That is
still a significant drop, although the average is only at its
lowest since May.