WASHINGTON Oct 10 The number of U.S. job
openings fell slightly in August, a troubling sign for a labor
market that is recovering at a painfully slow pace.
Job openings - a measure of labor demand - dropped to 3.56
million from 3.59 million in July, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
The data casts a small shadow over recent signs of
improvement in the labor market.
Government data last week showed the U.S. unemployment rate
unexpectedly dropped to 7.8 percent in September, its lowest
level since President Barack Obama took office. That was seen as
providing a boost to Obama's re-election bid.
Wednesday's data, however, showed workers were still very
cautious about the strength of the economic recovery. The rate
at which workers are quitting their jobs held steady in August
at 1.6 percent for the seventh straight month.
That rate, which measure the share of the employed who quit
their jobs, was usually above 2 percent over the few years
before the 2007-09 recession.
In a brighter sign, the recent improvement in the
unemployment rate, which also dropped in August, has left fewer
unemployed workers chasing each job opening, despite the drop in
new positions.
In August, there were 3.52 unemployed workers for every job
opening, down from 3.56 in July. Still, before the start of the
last recession that ratio was below 2 workers for every opening.
The hiring rate also improved modestly in August, rising to
3.3 percent.